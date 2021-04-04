Kokua Line: Another wave of stimulus payments going out to Social Security recipients

Apr. 4—Question : I am on Social Security. I thought we were supposed to get our stimulus payment without having to do anything. Do you know how long it will take ?

Answer : Most eligible Social Security beneficiaries should receive their Economic Impact Payment by the end of the day Wednesday, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

Those who filed a 2019 or 2020 federal income tax return or who registered online last year using the IRS' Non-Filer tool generally have already been paid over the past three weeks, because the IRS knew where to deposit or mail the payments, the agency said.

It took longer to disperse payments to people on Social Security who had neither filed taxes nor registered online because the IRS had to double-check delivery data received from the Social Security Administration, it said.

A large set of EIP3 payments started being distributed Friday to eligible nonfilers who receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits ; Supplemental Security Income ; or Railroad Retirement Board benefits, the IRS said. Distribution will continue over the coming days. Most of the payments are electronic deposits that should be posted by Wednesday, the IRS said.

Q : I am on VA disability, so I don't file taxes. I got the stimulus before but nothing this time.

A : As of Friday, the IRS was estimating that stimulus payments for VA beneficiaries who do not file tax returns could be disbursed by mid-April, but it had not set an official payment date.

Payment information for VA beneficiaries who did not file taxes in 2019 or 2020 and did not register last year using the Non-Filer tool is not yet available on the IRS website. It will be available in the Get My Payment tool on "at a future date, " the agency said.

Q : When will we be able to make an appointment with unemployment ?

A : The online reservation system is supposed to be up and running on Monday to make appointments for as soon as April 22, according to a news release from the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

The link to make appointments will be posted at, the DLIR said.

Initially, the reservation system will be for Oahu claimants only, although there are plans to expand it to the other islands. The appointments with DLIR staff will be conducted by video conference or telephone on Tuesdays and Thursdays ; these won't be in-­person meetings.

The DLIR closed its doors to claimants early last year when the pandemic began, handling jobless claims online or over the phone rather than in person. The system was overwhelmed as Hawaii's government largely shut down the tourism industry, causing mass layoffs that drove countless claimants to the department for help. Many had trouble reaching anyone by phone or email, and thousands of claims remain unpaid. The hope is that by being able to reserve a specific date and time to speak to a DLIR representative, claimants may end a vicious cycle of unresolved calls to the DLIR's busy call center.

Q : Is it normal during COVID-19 that DMV is backlogged with processing a title transfer by mail ? It has been over two weeks since we sent it with our personal check. The check has not been deposited.

A : The current turnaround time for this transaction is six to eight weeks, according to Honolulu County's Department of Customer Services, which says on its website that "we are working through the backlog of renewals as quickly as possible."

Mahalo A huge mahalo to the Pearl City Walmart employees—manager Jeannette and associate Angie—who showed great compassion and patience on March 30 while consoling my mother, who has dementia. Please know how amazing you both are !—Forever grateful daughter