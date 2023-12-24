Kokua Line: Is catalog of spring classes at Oahu parks posted yet?

Dec. 24—Question : I looked on the Parks and Rec website for the spring catalog, but it looks like the sign-ups for last fall are still listed.

Answer : No, the catalog for the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation's upcoming educational, recreational and social programs is posted at pros.hnl.info /. Click on the "Activities " icon to see the extensive list of free or fee-based classes and activities for children and adults that will be available when spring registration opens in January.

A brief description of last fall's program that you saw on the home page Thursday morning was replaced later that day with information about the upcoming spring program, which will hold registration Jan. 5-12, by location.

The spring catalog includes Parks and Rec's usual wide array of classes and activities, including pickleball, swimming, basketball, volleyball and other sports ; ceramics ; arts and crafts ; hula ; ukulele ; social activities for kupuna ; and much more.

To answer another reader's question, yes, city botanical gardens also will be offering classes and activities, but their spring catalog isn't posted yet. It will be posted some time this week, in the same "Activities " section of the Parks and Recreation Online System website, according to a news release from the department.

Spring enrollment for free and paid activities at Oahu's city parks and botanical gardens mainly will be handled online via the PROS website, which has instructions on how to create an account, change your password and register for a class ; it's wise to review that information before registration opens for your preferred class or activity. Payment must be made by a Visa or MasterCard credit or debit card.

People unable to access the website can register in person, and should contact the appropriate park to request in-person registration, the news release said. Cash or check are accepted for in-person registration payments.

The registration timetable is based on where the activity or class is located, the news release said :—Honolulu Botanical Gardens, Jan. 5 beginning at 9 a.m., 808-768-7139—Makua Alii Senior Center, Jan. 8 beginning at 8 a.m., 808-768-6893—District 1 parks (Ka Iwi to Waikiki ), Jan. 8 beginning at 5 p.m., 808-768-8944—District 2 parks (Ma ­kiki to Aiea ), Jan. 9 beginning at 5 p.m., 808-768-9292—District 3 parks (Wai ­pahu to Makaha ), Jan. 10 beginning at 5 p.m., 808-768-6889—District 4 parks (Mokuleia to Makapuu ), Jan. 11 beginning at 5 p.m., 808-768-8980—District 5 parks (Pearl City to Whitmore ), Jan. 12 beginning at 5 p.m., 808-768-6940 Q : Regarding the illegal aerials, nothing is going to stop it until they start arresting people.

A : The Honolulu Police Department made 13 arrests and issued about 150 citations for fireworks-related offenses on Oahu from Nov. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2022, according to a news release last week from the city. "HPD will continue to work with its law enforcement partners to prevent the distribution and use of illegal fireworks, pyrotechnics and any other forms of non-consumer fireworks, " it said.

Meanwhile, as was widely reported, about 16 tons of illegal fireworks in a shipping container were seized last week, bringing to more than 35, 000 pounds the amount of illegal fireworks seized by Hawaii's federal-state-county Illegal Fireworks Task Force in the past five months.

Mahalo I was caught in the downpour Wednesday afternoon in Makiki. I got soaking wet, but that was because I was walking home without an umbrella. I want to say "thank you " to the many courteous drivers who slowed down so much to avoid splashing me and making it worse. I was amazed and delighted at how careful they were. One guy even asked if I wanted a ride but I declined. Mahalo and Merry Christmas !—Makiki resident