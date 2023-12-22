Kokua Line: Can city garbage crew accept cash tip?

Dec. 22—Question : Can city opala workers accept cash tips ? If yes, what is the best way to deliver the tip ?

Question : Can city opala workers accept cash tips ? If yes, what is the best way to deliver the tip ? I would like to give my regular garbage collection crew a small cash gift for Christmas. They provide excellent service all year.

Answer : No, city employees may not accept cash gifts or gift cards, no matter the amount, said Markus Owens, spokesperson for Honolulu's Department of Environmental Services. He emphasized that this policy applies throughout Oahu's municipal government, not just to garbage collectors or other ENV staff.

In addition, he said, city employees may not accept any form of alcohol—beer or liquor—even if it's worth less than $25. Kokua Line used to get quite a few questions or comments about leaving beer out for opala crews to celebrate the holidays, but that topic seems to have faded since the city years ago began using garbage trucks with hydraulic lifts that grab the rubbish cart and don't require workers to leave the vehicle.

The city's ethics policy does generally allow city offices to accept small, nonalcoholic "tokens of aloha " worth less than $25, such as snacks to be shared among employees, unless a specific department has a stricter policy that prohibits even that ; employees should not accept personal gifts, he said.

Owens referred us to the Honolulu Ethics Commission for more information, again emphasizing the citywide nature of these policies. Executive Director Jan K. Yamane confirmed his responses by telephone Thursday and also directed us to the Ethics Commission's website, honolulu.gov /ethics, which has links to publications and guidelines by subject matter.

A holiday season newsletter posted there and distributed to city departments reminds municipal workers that "city ethics laws discourage city officers and employees from accepting gifts, especially from customers of city services and particularly from those regulated by your city agency. Do not accept gifts from individuals seeking licenses or permits from your agency. Why ? The act of giving a gift to a city employee can create an expectation of receiving something in return. On the other hand, a city employee who requests a gift may become obligated to the giver. In either case, the public may think that even a small gift influences or rewards you for performing your city duties. Kindly decline gifts and build public trust !"

The newsletter says the employee should politely refuse the gift and let the customer know that "the best gift you can give me is a positive review, " asking the customer to submit a form praising the employee that can be forwarded to their supervisor, division chief or director. There's a QR code to the comment card on the newsletter, found at, or link to the form at.

Yamane understands that Oahu residents appreciate hardworking city employees, "but we are already paid for our work " and tips are not acceptable, she said, adding that she would like to tighten the gift law even more. "We know that communities are so thankful for all the work our city employees do, and we encourage " Oahu residents to express that gratitude through positive comments that will be kept in the employee's work file, not gifts.

You made clear that you live on a municipal route and that your household garbage, mixed recycling and green waste are collected by city employees. Private waste haulers might have different tipping rules ; customers on those routes should check directly with the company.

Last, a reminder : City crews don't collect garbage, mixed recyclables, green waste or bulky goods on Christmas Day or New Year's Day.

Q : Regarding filing a complaint with the state Office of Consumer Protection, can this be done by mail ? I have additional information I want to supply, and it would take too long by phone.

Q : Regarding filing a complaint with the state Office of Consumer Protection, can this be done by mail ? I have additional information I want to supply, and it would take too long by phone.

A : Yes. If you don't want to file online at consumer complaint.hawaii.gov, which does allow you to attach supporting documents, you can download and print the complaint form from the website and mail your completed form and supporting documents to Office of Consumer Protection, 235 S. Beretania St., Room 801, Honolulu, HI 96813.