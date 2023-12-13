Kokua Line: Does UH system have single policy for recreational walking on all campuses?

Dec. 13—Question : Is there a uniform policy regarding public use of UH campus grounds during periods when class is not in session ?

Question : Is there a uniform policy regarding public use of UH campus grounds during periods when class is not in session ? These publicly funded campuses have large open spaces and walking paths that can provide citizens safe places for outdoor activities. However, I have been chased down by campus security at UH West Oahu on a Sunday afternoon and asked to leave due to the campus being closed to the public. I understand that buildings are closed, but are the walking paths off limits as well ?

Answer : "Each campus has different practices regarding access, and please note that some campuses are 24-7, seven days a week, in terms of student and campus activities. While the University of Hawaii does receive public funds, our primary public purpose is to provide students and employees with a safe and secure learning and working environment, and our campuses are not designated as nor intended for use as public parks or thoroughfares. At UH West O 'ahu, given its location (buildings in the middle of a field ) and few pedestrian access points, it is not a frequented destination for recreational walkers. Since (Skyline ) opened in July, a few more members of the public have accessed the property, and for the safety of our students and employees, we have had to be vigilant in not allowing the public to loiter on campus, " Dan Meisenzahl, a UH spokesperson, said in an email.

The first segment of Skyline, Oahu's elevated rail-transit system, began operating on a limited basis in July. Station 2, near Kua ­lakai Parkway and Hoomohala Avenue, serves the UH West Oahu campus and outlying residential areas, according to the website of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation.

The University of Hawaii system includes 10 campuses that may adopt diverse practices to best serve the needs of their distinct communities.

Since you mentioned funding, we'll note that public elementary, middle and high schools also are taxpayer-funded and also may restrict and /or monitor campus access, for the safety and security of students, faculty and staff.

Auwe Auwe to all drivers who fail to realize they must turn on their car lights at night. I am now a delivery driver, and I can count at least over 50 cars a week where drivers fail to turn their car's headlights on. And about a quarter of those motorists don't realize that even though their daytime running lights are on, they have no rear lights—making them very hard to see. I have flashed my lights to let people know to turn their lights on, but get no response. Drivers like this are a huge danger to the rest of us on the road. Please pay attention.—Night rider (Editor's note : According to the Kelley Blue Book website, a common complaint about daytime running lights is that some drivers think their headlights are on when they aren't. DRLs, which most new cars have and which activate automatically when the car is turned on, are low-wattage lights that don't do much to illuminate the road ahead, KBB says. And as the reader pointed out, if a car's headlights aren't turned on, neither are the taillights, a safety hazard at night. So don't rely on DRLs at dusk and nighttime—turn on your headlights.)

Mahalo In the parking lot of the Times supermarket in Kahala on Monday, I accidentally hit my forehead on my car's trunk door and opened up an abrasion that bled like crazy as head wounds do. Two young ladies and a young gentleman who had just parked next to me stopped to see if I needed any help. I was so thankful and handed them a Band-Aid, which they applied and had to put another one on that I had carried along in my wallet. They were concerned that I was OK, and we chatted a minute and they told me they were recent graduates of Punahou School. I asked for their names but unfortunately, I have forgotten them. Regardless, I want to thank them all again and wish them a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. And congratulations on being outstanding young people. Also, after seeing the abrasion, I want to assure them that I'll be OK. Thank you.—Kupuna grandpa------Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813 ; call 808-529-4773 ; or email kokualine @staradvertiser.com.------