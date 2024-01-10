Kokua Line: Will HECO pay customers for damage from power outage?

Jan. 10—Question : Will HECO compensate customers who lost refrigerators full of food to the power outage or whose appliances and /or electronic devices failed to resume normal operation after electricity was restored ?

Answer : We've condensed complaints from Oahu readers about Monday's widespread power outages to provide information about Hawaiian Electric Co.'s claims policy, as explained on its website () and in its 76-page "Handbook for Emergency Preparedness." As readers said, amid rainy weather Monday, power went out without warning for hours in some Oahu neighborhoods, followed by pre-­announced rolling black-outs that night as HECO coped with low reserves.

Customers can file claims with Hawaiian Electric seeking compensation for damaged equipment as well as for the cost of food or other perishable items that spoiled because the power was out ; claims must be filed within 30 days of the outage. Whether Hawaiian Electric pays a specific claim will depend on the circumstances of that claim, including whether the damage or loss was within Hawaiian Electric's control and whether the customer tried to protect their own sensitive equipment.

"Equipment and property damage due to loss of power during storm conditions are usually not reimbursable by the electric utility, " according to the handbook (Page 47 ), while the website says that "the Company shall review every claim and shall compensate the customer for any loss, cost, damage or expense as determined by the Company to be within the Company's control, " as ordered by Hawaii's Public Utilities Commission (Rule No. 16 ).

Before explaining how to file a claim, we'll note that a refrigerator will generally keep food safe for up to four hours during a power outage if the door is kept closed. "Discard refrigerated perishable food such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs and leftovers after four hours without power, " says. As for frozen foods, "a full freezer will hold a safe temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full and the door remains closed ), " the government website says.

As for filing a damage or loss claim with HECO, Oahu customers can do so by mail, email or telephone. The claim must include the affected customer's name, contact information and Hawaiian Electric account number. Also "include the date and time of the power outage and your observations regarding the outage, such as flickering lights, burned smell, loud noise, etc. List the items that were damaged, including the year purchased and model number. If you have estimates or receipts for repairs or replacement costs, keep them until requested by our adjuster. Keep damaged items until your claim has been resolved, " Hawaiian Electric's website says.—Email : Complete the Oahu Claim for Damage or Loss form () and email it to claims @hawaiianelectric.com.—Mail : Mail the claim form or a letter with the necessary information to Hawaiian Electric Claims Department, P.O. Box 2750, Hono ­lulu, HI 96840-0001.—Call : The Oahu Claims Department at 808-543-4624 and a representative will document the information.

Mahalo I often read in Kokua Line about someone's meal or groceries being paid by someone they don't know. Well, on Sunday I had a big surprise, checking out my groceries at Times Waimalu. I was told that my purchases were paid for by someone I don't know. I want to thank you very much, whoever you are. May you be blessed with lots of luck through the years. I will return the same to others. Mahalo.—Grateful senior citizen