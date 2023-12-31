Kokua Line: Are more lane closures ahead for Pali?

Dec. 31—Question : One, DOT said the Pali resurfacing was done, but there are places where lane markings are poor ; when will this be fixed ?

Question : One, DOT said the Pali resurfacing was done, but there are places where lane markings are poor ; when will this be fixed ? Two, kudos to DOT for getting the Pali reopened quickly after the most recent landslide, but will more lane closures occur because of this ?

Answer : When the state Department of Transportation announced Dec. 14 that Phase II of the Pali Highway resurfacing project would be "substantially completed " by the next day, it noted that road striping was among remaining work that would be finished after the holiday season, in early January. In addition, a final inspection of Phase II, which stretched from Vineyard Boulevard to Waokanaka Street, will occur early next month and corrective work will be scheduled as needed, the DOT said.

As for your second question, which is separate from the repaving project, yes, permanent slope stabilization and drainage mitigation work will be required about 200 yards outside the Pali Tunnels, where a landslide that occurred Dec. 20 closed town-bound lanes for four days (they reopened Dec. 24 ), while crews removed trees and debris and made temporary repairs, including installing a slope cover to control erosion, according to an update issued by the DOT on Thursday about various projects scheduled in Windward Oahu through 2024. The timing and scope of the permanent work will be finalized in January and shared then, it said.

Here are the status updates on other Windward Oahu improvement projects :—Kamehameha Highway paving project—Pali Highway to Likelike Highway : "Paving will begin at Castle Junction with a single lane closure, on Sunday nights through Thursday nights, from 8 p.m. to 4 :30 a.m., weekly. As work gets closer to residential areas, the schedule will switch to daytime hours. The estimated completion date is planned for summer 2024."—Kalanianaole Highway resurfacing project—Poa ­lima Street to Makai Pier : "Roadwork remaining for the resurfacing project includes paving, installation of guardrails by Makai Pier and Inoa 'ole Stream, loop sensors near Waimanalo Elementary School, road striping, signage, delineators and catch basin filters. The estimated completion date is scheduled for spring 2024."—Kaipapau Bridge replacement project—Imua Place and Kaipapau Loop : "Roadwork remaining for the bridge replacement project includes construction of a new bridge over Kaipapa 'u Stream in Hau 'ula, relocation of waterline and electrical routes, and stabilization of the stream bank. The estimated completion date is scheduled for spring 2024."—Kahekili roundabout project—Ahaolelo Road and Waihee Road : "Project improvements include a roundabout in Kahalu 'u at the roads' intersection with Kamehameha Highway (Route 830 ), an increase in street lighting, new bus shelters and utility relocations. The estimated completion date is currently spring 2025."—Likelike Highway improvements project—Wilson Tunnel to Emmeline Place : "Roadwork remaining for this project includes punch-list items and repaving of areas in the Kane 'ohe-bound and Honolulu-bound direction in Kalihi Valley that have not met specifications. Repairs will be scheduled early next year."

For more information, see the highways section of the DOT website, .

Mahalo What a glorious day. I went to the Bank of Hawaii in Kailua on Dec. 20. I have a visible disability. The lady in front of me urged me to go in front of her, even knowing that my business would take longer. Then a smiling lady from way back in the line told me that I had dropped something and picked it up for me. Then the teller offered me a chair to sit in while doing my paperwork. Leaving the bank, a gentleman jumped up to help me out. It was raining. I usually carry cute novelty "thank you " coins to hand out. I bought them especially for times like this, when someone opens the door, offers a seat, etc. Why on this day I forgot to bring the coins ! I hope all the kind, helpful folks see this note and know how grateful I am. Mahalo !—Ann F.