Kokua Line: How do I report illegal fireworks dealers?

Question : If someone is selling fireworks illegally, what exactly do we have to report if we want to ?

Answer : Call the Illegal Fireworks Task Force at 808-517-2182 to report people selling or trafficking illegal fireworks. All calls will be kept confidential, and tips can be made anonymously, according to the state Department of Law Enforcement, which says this statewide tip line will operate year-round.

Provide as much information as you can about the alleged crimes, in a succinct manner. The DLE website says that if your call is answered by a recorded greeting, such as after-hours or on weekends, leave a detailed message that includes the following information, or as much of it as you have :—Names and descriptions of the illegal fireworks dealers—Where the dealers may be located—What kinds of fireworks they're selling and where they are selling them—License plates and descriptions of any vehicles involved—Details about shipments of illegal fireworks into Hawaii—If you want to be called back, also leave your name and telephone number.

By contrast, to report people using illegal fireworks, call 911.

Aerial fireworks are illegal for personal use on Oahu, a ban that has been flouted for years, especially on New Year's Eve. On Oahu, only firecrackers are legal to purchase, and then only with a permit.

Kokua Line receives complaints about illegal fireworks every year—especially about the noise, smoke and anxiety they produce for pets and people—but complaints have intensified this year, in the wake of the Lahaina and Kula wildfires. Although illegal fireworks are not the apparent cause of those fires, the fires' devastating effects have some Oahu residents reconsidering all types of fire risks and demanding enforcement of Oahu's ban.

On a related note, Honolulu's Department of Environmental Services has reminded Oahu residents to move their garbage, recycling and green-waste bins out of harm's way on New Year's Eve. "If there are fireworks in your neighborhood, please be sure that your carts are put away. You could be held responsible for damage to your carts if you don't take proper precautions to protect them, " it says.

Q : Can I make a bulky pickup appointment for my Christmas tree ? It's hard for me to cut it up to fit in the green bin.

A : No, not if it was a live tree, as your question indicates, since it is supposed to go in the green-waste bin. "Bulky appointments cannot be made for natural Christmas trees, " according to the ENV website. Here are the department's instructions for disposal of natural Christmas trees :

"Residents with green carts should remove all Christmas tree decorations, cut the tree to fit inside the cart with the lid closed, and ensure it falls freely during collection. Trees adorned with tinsel or flocking must be cut, bagged, and disposed of in the gray cart.

"For households utilizing manual curbside collection, cut the tree into three-foot lengths, bundle it, and place it at the curb on the normal refuse collection day.

"Alternatively, residents may drop off whole Christmas trees at the nearest refuse convenience center (except for Wahiawa Convenience Center ) or the Kapaa Transfer Station in Kailua. Those trees without flocking or tinsel may be dropped off at the Wahiawa composting facility at no cost. For disposal information and to view live camera feeds of convenience centers, go to the ENV website ().

"Condominiums and commercial buildings will enjoy waived tip fees for large Christmas tree deliveries directly to the composting facility during the holiday season. To arrange for large deliveries, contact ENV's Refuse Division at 768-3200 (option 7 )."

Mahalo A heartfelt "thank you " to the person who gave me what he collected from recycling bottles at the Beretania Street redemption location. At first I thought he gave it to me to hold while he cleaned his hands, but he started to walk away. Thinking that he had forgotten, I tapped his shoulder to let him know. Nothing was said. So to acknowledge him, I simply bowed my head to thank him. Whoever he is, I thank him once again and hope that he has a safe and healthy life until the end of time. Aloha.—A reader------Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813 ; call 808-529-4773 ; or email kokualine @staradvertiser.com.------