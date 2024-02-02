Kokua Line: What has stalled vehicle safety checks?

Feb. 2—Question: How long will the safety checks be down? I need to renew my registration.

Answer: As of late Thursday afternoon, motor vehicle safety inspection software was still down statewide, and there was no estimate for when it would be working again, Shelly Kunishige, a spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation, said in a phone call. The DOT will alert the public when the system is back up, she said.

Kunishige noted that a safety check is valid until the end of the month it expires. So if your sticker expires in February, you could renew your motor vehicle registration now (before the end of the month) with your current sticker.

The state DOT issued a news release earlier Thursday saying the system was down statewide as of 8 a.m. that day. It was informed of the outage by the system provider, Parsons, whose subcontractor, ITI, was working with Apple Support to resolve the problem, the news release said.

"This issue affects the Apple iPads that Periodic Motor Vehicle Inspection stations use to scan and upload motorists' documents to the system's database. This issue prevents PMVI stations from completing safety checks and printing proof of inspection decals," it said.

Motorists needing a safety check should call ahead to their preferred inspection station to ensure availability. The news release reminded motorists that "all inspections that expire in February 2024 have until the end of February 2024 to renew." Parsons, the contractor, apologized for any inconvenience.

Q: In a widespread power outage, who gets restored first?

A: We've received this question, or a version of it, from numerous readers lately, frustrated by recent lengthy power outages. Hawaiian Electric, which is urging customers to prepare for possible outages today and Saturday due to stormy weather, said in a news release Thursday that when the power goes out due to severe weather, "we follow an overall plan that calls for restoring service to the largest number of customers safely and as quickly as possible. We start by repairing any damage to our power plants and the power lines that carry electricity from our plants to the local substations. We prioritize restoring power to critical facilities such as hospitals, the Board of Water Supply pumping sites, wastewater plants, military facilities, and the airports. At the same time, we work to return service to the largest number of customers in the shortest amount of time. From here, we repair the infrastructure serving smaller groups and neighborhoods, converging on the hardest hit areas until every customer's power is restored."

Q: Does it cost anything to get a disability parking permit? I think my elderly mom could qualify for one, and I drive her everywhere. What is a "qualifying mobility disability"?

A: There is no fee to initially obtain or renew a long-term disability parking permit (blue placard), which lasts for six years. There is a fee ($12) to initially obtain or renew a temporary permit (red placard), which lasts for six months, according to the state Disability and Communication Access Board. Either can be held by a passenger. DCAB's website describes a qualifying mobility disability as one that prevents the applicant from being able to walk 200 feet without stopping to rest or that requires the person to use a mobility aid device. Old age alone is not qualifying. The applicant's doctor or advanced practice registered nurse must certify that the applicant qualifies. You can find the application form and instructions on DCAB's website, health.hawaii.gov/dcab.

Mahalo

Mahalo to a Kaneohe mother. This truly wonderful young woman drove to my house to return my wallet, which I had not realized I had lost Monday at the Kaneohe Foodland parking lot. She set a great example for her daughter! I'm so sorry I didn't get her name as I was caught off guard when she came to my door. May God bless her and her family. — Grateful kupuna

------

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.

------