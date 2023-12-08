Kokua Line: What can I do with unused COVID-19 test kits?

Dec. 8—Question : Does the Health Department accept the return /donation of unused COVID-19 tests kits ?

Q : I managed to accumulate a lot of home COVID-19 tests, which I don't expect to use before some of them expire (I keep updated with the information on those dates as they get extended ). Is there somewhere to donate unused, unopened tests ? Seems a shame to throw them away.

Answer : No, Hawaii's Department of Health "does not accept unused COVID-19 test kits from the public ; however, unused, unexpired test kits can be given to friends, neighbors, family, or anyone else who may need them, " Shawn Hamamoto, a spokesperson for the department, said Thursday in an email.

As the second reader indicated, don't go by the expiration date on the box—the shelf life of many at-home COVID-19 test kits has been extended. You can find out whether your test kit has a new expiration date by checking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website at. Or, go to the agency's home page, , and follow the links to information about COVID-19 tests.

"An extended expiration date means the manufacturer provided data showing that the shelf life is longer than was known when the test was first authorized, " the FDA says.

Of 37 brands listed on the FDA website Thursday, 20 have extended expiration dates. Be sure to check the lot number of your test, though, because in some cases even the extension has expired, or is about to ; click on "extended expiration date " next to the brand name to see specific lot numbers for that brand.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government is still distributing free COVID-19 test kits by mail. As of Nov. 20, U.S. residential households are eligible for another order of four free at-home tests, with shipping free as well. Households that have not yet ordered their allotment can do so at. With the holidays on the way, and large indoor gatherings planned among families and friends, it's helpful to have test kits on hand to avoid bringing the virus to the party.

Q : They're doing emergency repairs in the Wilson Tunnel, but how long will the fix last ?

A : Permanent repairs to the Wilson Tunnel are expected to begin in fall 2024, according to the state Department of Transportation. Lane closures for those long-term repairs will be announced when the work is scheduled. In the meantime, emergency repairs are ongoing after eight damaged ceiling rods were discovered in early November during a routine inspection. The Hono ­lulu-bound lanes of the Wilson Tunnel on Likelike Highway will be closed Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to complete the emergency repairs, the DOT said Tuesday in a news release.

Wildfire impact study All business owners across the state who have been affected by the Maui wildfires are welcome to take a survey assessing the disaster's impact on the Native Hawaiian business community. The Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce and the state Office of Hawaiian Affairs are conducting the survey, which closes Sunday. The groups said that "impacted business owners across the state—Native Hawaiian and non-Native Hawaiian, self-employed individuals, artisans, practitioners, and others—are encouraged to take a few minutes to respond to the Native Hawaiian Business Maui Wildfire Impact Survey, " which can be accessed via a link at oha.org /impactsurvey. "Feedback will be used to determine critical needs and provide data for MNHCOC and OHA to advocate for additional business disaster relief from various state and federal resources, " according to an OHA email.

Mahalo Mahalo to the tall gentleman in Times Kaneohe who paid for my groceries on Nov. 28. You made this kupuna's day. God bless you and your family.—Grateful kupuna------Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813 ; call 808-529-4773 ; or email kokualine @staradvertiser.com.------