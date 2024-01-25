Kokua Line: Where will Oahu Tax-Aide sites be?

Jan. 25—Question: I was relieved to hear that Tax-Aide requires the person to bring in paper forms and tax documents because that's what I have. Please print the locations in the paper as soon as possible.

Answer: Here are details about the AARP Foundation's upcoming Tax-Aide service on Oahu, according to the Hawaii program's website, 808ne.ws/hitaxaarp.

Honolulu

>> Catholic Charities, 1822 Keeaumoku St. Open Saturdays, Feb. 10 to April 13. Appointments only; no walk-ins. Reservation line opens Jan. 31. Call 808-319-7681 on Wednesdays and Fridays only, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Do not leave a message. No calls after April 5.

>> Honolulu Central Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2313 Nuuanu Ave. Open Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 8 to April 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (First service date is a Thursday.) Walk-in service; or make an appointment at the tax site, depending on availability. Do not call the church. Parking: Use spaces 72-92 (at side/front of church) and 35-53 (at rear).

>> Hawaii Kai Public Library, 249 Lunalilo Home Road. Open Saturdays, Feb. 3 to April 13, 9 a.m. to noon. Closed Feb. 17. Walk-in only; no appointments. Mask required. Do not call library.

>> Lanakila Multipurpose Senior Center, 1640 Lanakila Ave. Open Mondays, Feb. 5 to April 8, 8 a.m. to noon. Closed Feb. 19. No walk-ins. Appointment line is 808-847-1322, but appointments might be full by publication.

Leeward Oahu

>> Aiea Public Library, 99-374 Pohai Place. Open Tuesdays, Feb. 6 to April 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed March 26. Walk-in only; no appointments. For questions, call 805-222-0024 and leave message. Note that area code is 805, not 808. Do not call library.

>> Kroc Community Center, 91-3257 Kualakai Parkway. Open Saturdays, Feb. 17 to April 6, 9 a.m. to noon. The appointment line (805-768-4033) will be open Fridays, Feb. 9 to March 29, from 9 a.m. to noon. Note that area code is 805, not 808.

>> Ewa Beach Public Library, 91-950 North Road. Open Thursdays, Feb. 15 to April 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The appointment line (805-768-4033) will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 7 to March 27, from 9 a.m. to noon. Note that the area code is 805, not 808.

>> Villages of Kapolei Rec 2 Mauka Hall (across street from swimming pool), 91-1050 Kamaaha Loop. Open Tuesdays, Feb. 6 to April 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Last entry 1:15 p.m. Walk-in only; no appointments. Mask required.

>> Waianae Public Library, 85-625 Farrington Highway. Open Wednesdays, Feb. 7 to April 10, 9 a.m. to noon. Last entry 11:30 a.m. Walk-in only; no appointments. In-person or same-day drop-off service.

>> Nanakuli Public Library, 99-070 Farrington Highway. Open Fridays, Feb. 4 to April 12, 9 a.m. to noon. Last entry at 11:30 a.m. Closed March 15 and March 29. Walk-in service.

Windward Oahu

>> Kahuku Public & School Library, 56-490 Kamehameha Highway. Open Thursdays, Feb. 8 to April 11, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Walk-in only; no appointments. Sign up outside library and await turn.

>> Church of the Nazarene, 536 Oneawa St. Open Mondays, Feb. 5 to April 15, 9 a.m. to noon. Walk-in only; no appointments. Do not call church or pastor. No entry to site before 8 a.m. Sign up and wait turn.

>> KEY Project, 47-200 Waihee Road. Open Fridays, Feb. 2 to April 12, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Walk-in only; no appointments. Do not call KEY Project office. No early entry to tax-prep area. Sign in, complete forms and wait turn.

Tax-Aide provides free tax return preparation in conjunction with the Internal Revenue Service, for people with uncomplicated federal and state income tax returns. As the first reader noted, participants must bring a hard copy of their tax year 2022 returns, tax year 2023 documents and other information. Full instructions are on the website.

This annual program is popular, and might not be able to serve everyone; walk-in service is first come, first served. Check the website for updates, as hours and locations are subject to change.

Mahalo

On Jan. 15 at 11:15 a.m., while traveling toward Waianae by the Fort Weaver Road exit, a flatbed truck lost two metal pipings from his flatbed. One flew to the left and one flew to the right, just in front of me. I hit one — it cracked my front bumper, but I was able to drive off to the right of the freeway. The piping blocked the freeway lane. One smart, brave, strong man, who was stopped, got out of his car, picked up this 40- to 50-pound metal piping and carried it off to the right side of the freeway, then just got in his car and drove away. You are a hero! The hundreds of cars that followed behind you will never know what you did to keep the traffic moving. Much, much Mahalo! — Kathleen, in the damaged red Subaru

