Kole Aubiel to serve at least 30 days in jail for two motorcyclists' deaths

Kole Aubiel stands at his sentencing in Tuscarawas County Court's Southern District on Tuesday.

UHRICHSVILLE — A 21-year-old Dennison man will spend at least 30 days in jail for causing the traffic deaths of two motorcyclists on July 20.

Kole Aubiel, 21, of 115 Hannah St., Dennison, pleaded no contest Tuesday to two counts of vehicular manslaughter related to the deaths of Roxanna L. Adams, 44, of New Philadelphia, and James Allen "Jimmy" Deibel, Jr., 56, of Dennison.

Visiting Judge John S. Campbell, of Carroll County, found Aubiel guilty and sentenced him to the maximum 90 says in jail on each charge, with 75 days suspended on each. The judge split the remaining 15 days in jail to be served in two segments. The first will begin July 14. The second will begin July 14, 2023. Aubiel will spend the next two anniversaries of the fatal crash in the Tuscarawas County jail.

Time to think about consequences

"I envision this being a learning lesson for people to understand that it's not 10 minutes and I'm done, it's not five minutes and I walk away," he said. "You have to think about the consequences of your behavior."

He also ordered Aubiel to speak to 10 civic groups about the effects of his actions. He said they could be drivers' education classes or a group of people at a golf course.

"I want you to tell them what 20 seconds of failure to concentrate gets you," said Campbell, a retired juvenile and probate judge. "If you save one life that will be better than all the jail I could give you. no matter what. I'm giving you the ability ... the chance, to make everybody's life a little safer, not a little more dangerous."

Should Aubiel fail to make any of the assigned presentations, each missed speech will cost him a week in jail. Each speech will earn credit toward 400 hours of community service Campbell ordered Aubiel to serve.

He pronounced the sentence after finding Aubiel guilty Tuesday in the Southern District of Tuscarawas County Court.

The judge also ordered Aubiel to pay court costs and $1,000 in fines, spend two years on probation and have his driver's license suspended for two years. He is permitted to drive to work and counseling.

Family members spoke in court about the effect of losing Adams and Deibel.

James. A. “Jim” Deibel, Sr. said Jimmy was the youngest of his three children, and that his two daughters had died previously from pneumonia and cancer.

"This boy was all I had left," Deibel said. "I miss him."

He said his late son was a 10-year soldier who helped to capture Saddam Hussein.

Daughter Stephanie Wood said she shared her late father's passion for motorcycles.

"My father was my best friend," she said. "We did everything together. He was the best father that anybody could be."

His other daughter, JeriLynn Deibel, said Aubiel denied her the chance to know her father. She appeared by video link in court.

Adams' oldest daughter, Julieanna, said she was upset because the family no longer had her.

"She was so much more than a mother," she said.

Brenda Schaub said her oldest daughter, Roxanne, was a "sweet girl" who had given her all three of her grandchildren, and was the favorite grandchild of her own grandparents.

The crash occurred on Eastport Road just south of Simpson Road in Mill Township.

Deibel and Adams were riding a motorcycle that slowed to turn left into a driveway when the motorcycle was hit by Aubiel's pickup truck, according to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which investigated the accident. Aubiel traveled left-of-center and passed another truck that was stopped behind the motorcycle.

Defense attorney Christopher DeLaCruz said Aubiel drove around the truck to avoid hitting it after it stopped suddenly behind the motorcycle, which he described as having made a sudden left turn. DeLaCruz said Aubiel had just turned onto Eastport and was not on the road long enough to know the motorcycle was in front of the truck he was following.

The defense attorney said his client had no criminal history as an adult or juvenile. He presented letters from individuals who described Aubiel as a person of integrity with a good work ethic. Letters came from a loan officer, retired policeman, a minister and a high school teacher.

One of Deibel's family members had asked Aubiel to apologize.

At the end of Tuesday's court action, the judge said that other pending cases may make that more difficult.

A civil case is pending against Aubiel in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court, brought by Deibel's estate.

