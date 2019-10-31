Kolinpharma (BIT:KIP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 59% Share Price Gain

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Kolinpharma S.p.A. (BIT:KIP) share price is up 59% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 14% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. We'll need to follow Kolinpharma for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Check out our latest analysis for Kolinpharma

Kolinpharma isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Kolinpharma saw its revenue grow by 26%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Buyers pushed the share price 59% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

BIT:KIP Income Statement, October 31st 2019 More

Take a more thorough look at Kolinpharma's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Kolinpharma boasts a total shareholder return of 59% for the last year. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 6.5%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

We will like Kolinpharma better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IT exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.