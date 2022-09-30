Koloa man charged after Kauai school bomb threat

Sep. 30—A 20-year-old Koloa man has been charged for terroristic threatening following an incident involving a bomb threat directed at Koloa Elementary School.

A grand jury indicted and charged Lopaka Santos-Dasalia today with first-degree terroristic threatening and harassment for allegedly making a bomb threat against the Kauai school on Monday.

"Our Office continues to prioritize protecting the most vulnerable in our community. Threats made against our children, or our schools will not be tolerated, " Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Like said in a statement. "Mahalo to the Kaua 'i Police Department, Kaua 'i Fire Department and American Medical Response who cleared the area and assisted with the evacuation of the school."

Santos-Dasalia's bail is set at $100, 000, and he can face up to five years in prison if convicted.