Kolomoisky and business partner Boholyubov both decline to testify in London High Court case

Ihor Kolomoisky

The Ukrainian tycoon refused to support his defense against the state-owned bank's lawsuit at a hearing in the High Court of London on May 23.

Read also: A bad year for Ihor Kolomoisky – NV analysis

Kolomoisky's position was confirmed during cross-examination at the upcoming hearing on the merits in the High Court, which will begin in June in London.

The hearing will focus on the merits of PrivatBank's multi-billion-dollar fraud and misappropriation claim against, among others, Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholyubov.

Read also: Kolomoisky loses court battle to regain control of PrivatBank head office

It has also been confirmed that none of Kolomoisky's witnesses are ready to give oral evidence on the merits of the case at the hearing.

This news comes after an unexpected statement at the March 29 procedural hearing that Boholyubov was not ready to testify at the substantive hearing.

So, there will be no witnesses at the trial who would give factual testimony in favor of Kolomoisky and Boholyubov. The investors and their witnesses did not explain the reasons for their refusal to testify.

Earlier, NV reported that the London court ordered Kolomoisky to pay £600,000 ($739,364) to avoid delaying the case.

Read also: Bad Luck London: New court ruling against Kolomoisky reveals sale of Kryviy Rih mine for $926 to Russian citizen Voevodin

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine