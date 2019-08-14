Is Komax Holding AG (VTX:KOMN) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

In 2015 Matijas Meyer was appointed CEO of Komax Holding AG (VTX:KOMN). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Matijas Meyer's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Komax Holding AG has a market cap of CHF648m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of CHF985k. (This is based on the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CHF434k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of CHF389m to CHF1.6b. The median total CEO compensation was CHF1.0m.

So Matijas Meyer is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Komax Holding has changed over time.

Is Komax Holding AG Growing?

On average over the last three years, Komax Holding AG has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 9.4% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 17% over the last year.

I would argue that the modest growth in revenue is a notable positive. And the improvement in earnings per share is modest but respectable. So while performance isn't amazing, we think it really does seem quite respectable. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Komax Holding AG Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 21% over three years, many shareholders in Komax Holding AG are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Matijas Meyer is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

We would like to see somewhat stronger per share growth. And it's hard to argue that the returns over the last three years have delighted. So suffice it to say we don't think the compensation is modest. Shareholders may want to check for free if Komax Holding insiders are buying or selling shares.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

