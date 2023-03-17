Komax Holding's (VTX:KOMN) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Komax Holding AG (VTX:KOMN) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 18th of April to CHF5.50, which will be 22% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of CHF4.50. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.9%.

Komax Holding's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, based ont he last payment, Komax Holding was earning enough to cover the dividend pretty comfortably. The business is returning a large chunk of its cash to shareholders, which means it is not being used to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 23.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 42%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CHF2.00 total annually to CHF4.50. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.4% over that duration. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Komax Holding May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Although it's important to note that Komax Holding's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 33% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Our Thoughts On Komax Holding's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Komax Holding is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Komax Holding that you should be aware of before investing. Is Komax Holding not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

