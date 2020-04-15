Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market





MELBOURNE, Florida, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a hemp and CBD lifestyle brand focused on product development in the functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce it has been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market as of April 15th, 2020.



"I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support as the Company worked toward this important milestone," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. "Joining the OTCQB elevates Kona Gold Solution's profile within the investment community, which we anticipate will help improve liquidity and broaden our shareholder base. The Company recently completed its previous three years of audited financials in its efforts to become fully reporting with the SEC. We are excited for the future of Kona Gold Solutions and look forward to the Company's continued success."



The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. in New York City, is a premier market for early stage and developing companies. As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a baseline for financial transparency and provide more comprehensive compliance requirements.



Kona Gold's recently announced LOI to acquire Flo Beverages LLC did not close. During negotiations, a valuation could not be agreed upon and the Company felt the acquisition was not in the best interest of its shareholders. Kona Gold is in the early stages of looking at two significant potential acquisitions to increase shareholder value.



Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, has created wholly owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp Infused Energy Drink line; please visit the Company's website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit the Company's website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets it wants to quickly enter; please visit the Company's website at www.goldleafdist.com. The Companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and Greer, South Carolina.





Safe Harbor Statement:



The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.



