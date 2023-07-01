Kona man, 71, pleads not guilty to sex assault of minor

Jul. 1—A 71-year-old Hawaii island clinical psychologist, arrested Thursday for sexual assault of a minor in 2019, was arraigned in Kona Circuit Court this morning.

Reuben Lelah pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor (at least 14 years old, but less than 16 years of age) and two counts of third-degree sexual assault.

The Kona Sheriff's Division arrested Lelah Thursday afternoon.

On WebMD Care's website, his office is listed at 73-4340 Huehue St. in Kailua-Kona.

A Hawaii County grand jury indicted Lelah Tuesday on the four counts of sexual assault, which allegedly occurred between June and December 2019.

Judge Robert Kim set bail at $40,000 and a jury trial was scheduled for Nov. 21.

Lelah's LinkedIn page says he is a clinical psychologist at LSF, also known as Loving Service Foundation.

LSF's mission, according to its website, is to provide psychological treatment to seriously ill children and adolescents using traditional and multi-disciplinary treatments.

Lelah is the only one listed as providing psychological services at LSF. LSF says it awards scholarships and financial assistance to allow patients and family members to travel and obtain psychological evaluations.

The clinic has been in operation since 2003, according to the website.

"We strive to help the 'whole' child within the context of love, respect, caring, compassion and sensitivity to cultural and gender issues," it says.

The website also says children and teens often take walks in the forest and on pathways through a garden during therapy.