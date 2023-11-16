Konawa woman pleads guilty in fatal wreck case

Nov. 16—A Konawa woman who caused a fatal wreck in March, pleaded guilty in federal court.

Kristy Renee Zapata-Gutierrez, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of "Involuntary Manslaughter in Indian Country" related to the death of 59-year-old Lisa Smith of Konawa, who was a passenger in a vehicle Zapata-Gutierrez was driving.

According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, an indictment alleged that "on March 19, 2023, Zapata-Gutierrez caused the death of the victim while driving under the influence and in an unsafe manner."

Jason A. Robertson, U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report. Zapata-Gutierrez will remain on release pending sentencing.

The wreck occurred at about 9:43 a.m. on U.S. 377 where the highway intersects with County Road EW 1400 at Vamoosa Cemetery.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Tim Baker.

Baker said Zapata-Gutierrez was driving a 2013 Nissan east on the county road when she failed to stop at a stop sign. She drove onto the highway and into the path of a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup driven south on 377 by Clayton Myers, 32, of Decatur, Texas.

Zapata-Gutierrez was taken by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital in Ada with head and trunk internal injuries.

Another passenger in the Nissan, Teresa Casey, 49, of Konawa, was also taken by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada with head and trunk internal injuries.

Myers and two passengers in the pickup, a 7-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy, also from Decatur, Texas, were not injured.

Baker said all occupants of the pickup were wearing safety restraints, while Zapata-Gutierrez was the only occupant in the Nissan who was wearing a seatbelt.

Seminole County sheriff's deputies, Konawa Fire and EMS, and Seminole Lighthorse police also responded to the wreck.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant United States Attorney Kevin Gross represented the United States.