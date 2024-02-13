Konecny, Laughton lead Flyers past Coyotes 5-3 for fourth straight win

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson (33) and Travis Konecny (11) celebrate after their victory in an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny had a goal and two assists, Scott Laughton added a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.

Morgan Frost, Jamie Drysdale and Owen Tippett also scored for the Flyers, whose winning streak has come following the All-Star break. Philadelphia, third in the Metropolitan Division, entered the break on a five-game losing streak. Sam Ersson made 20 saves.

Matt Dumba, Matias Maccelli and Alex Kerfoot scored for Arizona, which has lost six in a row, including three straight since the All-Star break. The Coyotes’ last win came on Jan. 22. Karel Vejmelka finished with 29 saves.

Laughton put the Flyers in front with 9:39 left when he scored on a wraparound that made it 4-3. Philadelphia got a power play following the goal as Dumba was whistled for a high-sticking double-minor but it was reduced to a minor only after the goal was scored. Dumba’s stick cut Laughton as he was making his move to shoot.

Tippett sealed the win with an empty-netter with 1:21 left.

Drysdale tied it 3-3 at 6:12 of the third when his shot went off the skate of defenseman Dumba and past Vejmelka. Konecny upped his club-leading total to 50 points with an assist on the play.

Ersson kept the Flyers in front with a stellar, glove stop of Jason Zucker’s backhand try from in front of the crease with 5:32 to play.

Each team scored two goals in an entertaining second period.

It looked like the Flyers had tied the game 1-1 early in the period, but Travis Sanheim’s apparent goal was taken off the board following a video review that determined Philadelphia was offside on the play.

Philadelphia did even the score at 4:23 when Frost converted his ninth of the season on a penalty shot after being hauled down by Michael Kesselring. Frost patiently waited before shooting past Vejmelka’s blocker side.

Maccelli put Arizona ahead 2-1 at 7:57 after shooting from behind the goal line, off Ersson and into the net.

However, Konecny tied it with his team-leading 22nd goal by finishing a 2-on-1 with Laughton at 9:55 with the teams skating 4-on-4.

Kerfoot put the Coyotes ahead 3-2 with a beautiful deke to his backhand after getting in all alone on Ersson, making it 3-2 with 5:58 left in the second.

Philadelphia’s Tyson Foerster (lower body) was not in the lineup after blocking a shot in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Seattle.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night to open a four-game homestand.

Flyers: At Toronto on Thursday night.

