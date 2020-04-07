How Has Kongsberg Gruppen ASA's (OB:KOG) Earnings Fared Against The Long Term Trend

Measuring Kongsberg Gruppen ASA's (OB:KOG) track record of past performance is a useful exercise for investors. It enables us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess KOG's recent performance announced on 31 December 2019 and weigh these figures against its long-term trend and industry movements.

Commentary On KOG's Past Performance

KOG's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of kr700m has declined by -0.1% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of -4.7%, indicating the rate at which KOG is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s take a look at what’s transpiring with margins and whether the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Kongsberg Gruppen has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 5.6% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 2.2% is below the NO Aerospace & Defense industry of 5.0%, indicating Kongsberg Gruppen's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Kongsberg Gruppen’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 3.9% to 5.7%.

Though Kongsberg Gruppen's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Generally companies that endure a drawn out period of reduction in earnings are going through some sort of reinvestment phase in order to keep up with the recent industry growth and disruption. I suggest you continue to research Kongsberg Gruppen to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

