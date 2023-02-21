Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AMS:AD) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (AMS:AD) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 27th of April to €0.59. This will take the annual payment to 3.5% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 5.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 42%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was €0.46, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €1.05. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.6% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has grown earnings per share at 12% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

