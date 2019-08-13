Koninklijke BAM Groep (AMS:BAMNB) Shareholders Booked A 43% Gain In The Last Five Years

While Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (AMS:BAMNB) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 20% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last five years. Unfortunately its return of 43% is below the market return of 54%.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Koninklijke BAM Groep became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Koninklijke BAM Groep has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Koninklijke BAM Groep stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Koninklijke BAM Groep, it has a TSR of 55% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Koninklijke BAM Groep shareholders are down 11% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 0.6%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 9.2%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at Koninklijke BAM Groep's dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NL exchanges.

