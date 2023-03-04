Koninklijke DSM Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Koninklijke DSM (AMS:DSM) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: €8.39b (up 15% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: €454.0m (down 45% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 5.4% (down from 11% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: €2.63 (down from €4.75 in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Koninklijke DSM EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 143%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 2.3% growth forecast for the Chemicals industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in the Netherlands.

The company's shares are up 1.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Koninklijke DSM (1 is significant!) that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Do MLP's (ETR:MLP) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • Energiedienst Holding Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: €3.00 (vs €2.20 in FY 2021)

    Energiedienst Holding ( VTX:EDHN ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: €1.54b (up 36% from FY 2021...

  • Kardex Holding Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

    Kardex Holding ( VTX:KARN ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: €565.6m (up 24% from FY 2021). Net...

  • Forbo Holding Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

    Forbo Holding ( VTX:FORN ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: CHF1.29b (up 3.1% from FY 2021). Net...

  • Emmi (VTX:EMMN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CHF14.50

    The board of Emmi AG ( VTX:EMMN ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 3.6% on the 19th of April to...

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • Why Billionaire Bill Ackman's Top Stock Is a No-Brainer to Buy and Hold

    Bill Ackman started Pershing Square Capital Management in 2004. Since then, he's become famous as an activist investor. He's also become very wealthy. Ackman's net worth is estimated to be around $3.5 billion.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Buy These 2 Stocks in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Building a $1 million retirement nest egg is the dream of many investors. As you diversify your basket of stocks to work toward this achievement, it's important to select quality businesses across a wide variety of sectors with multiple catalysts to sustain continued returns over a period of years. For example, if you were to invest $200,000 in the stock market right now, promising companies with innovative, industry-leading businesses ripe for future growth could foreseeably compound that investment by 5 times or more in the next decade.

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 6 Years

    To double in six years requires a compound annual growth rate of 12.3%. While outright growth can achieve this, dividends from more mature companies can also play a crucial role in achieving this level of outperformance. Its cutting-edge processes with 3nm (nanometer) and 5nm chips have given it a key technological edge over many other chipmakers, which has helped power the stock to massive growth.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Bought More Stock

    Intel stock has continued to languish year to date, and CEO Pat Gelsinger bought more shares of the chip maker on the open market.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 44% You Might Want to Buy on the Dip

    It allows organizations to reach more customers and streamline their operations, which means they have the opportunity to make a lot more money. One of the complexities created by cloud networks in large organizations is visibility. Teams of remote employees could be working across dozens of online applications, and if those workers are scattered across the globe, too, it can be something of a nightmare for managers to monitor their progress.

  • Adani Group: Embattled Indian giant strikes $1.87bn US deal

    The investment will be split among four Adani companies including flagship business Adani Enterprises.

  • Home Depot, Lowe's under pressure as housing recovery, lumber prices muddy outlook

    Home improvement retailers are feeling pressure from investors as questions arise about the housing market.

  • Warren Buffett Is Buying Treasury Bills Hand Over Fist. Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

    In a diversified portfolio, Treasury bills -- a short-term security backed by the U.S. Treasury Department with a maturity of one year or less -- have been considered an afterthought over the past decade due to low yields. Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), holds nearly $95 billion of Berkshire's assets in Treasuries as of Dec. 31, 2022. Here's a look at how to buy Treasury bills and why the Oracle of Omaha is scooping them up hand over fist.

  • This Growth Stock Could 10x in 10 Years

    In his most recent letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett explained that his extraordinary success as a money manager amounted to just a few good decisions that bore fruit over time. Keeping those nuggets in mind, one stock I could see 10x-ing in 10 years is Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE). Sales increased 69% year over year in the 2022 fourth quarter, closing out a year of robust growth.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    It takes time for growth stocks to reach their full potential. Investors with a long time horizon shouldn't be concerned about short-term fluctuations. Let's find out why these are the ideal "buy and hold" investments now.

  • Build Your Wealth by Buying and Holding These 2 Dividend Stocks for at Least 20 Years

    When your time horizon for investing is as long as Warren Buffett's, your universe of investable stocks for wealth building is larger than that of most investors. Rather than looking for short-term growth or a great dividend yield today with questionable dividend sustainability in the future, finding businesses that'll keep delivering tortoise-paced returns for 20 years or more ensures that you'll have an abundance of time for your initial investment to steadily compound in value, making you richer in the process. Most stocks don't have the history of consistent performance to justify such a long-term investment, unfortunately.

  • 150,000 Laid-Off Tech Workers Fuel Massive Wave Of New Startups – And They're Actually Making More

    This year did not start off great for many tech workers. After tens of thousands of layoffs in 2022, tech companies continued to shed workers in round after round of layoffs. Technology companies from Microsoft Corp. to Meta Platforms Inc. announced thousands of layoffs at the beginning of the year. A report from placement services firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. stated the technology industry led other sectors for the number of jobs cut in 2022. It found more than 97,000 tech workers rec

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

    With a range of risk-reward ratios, these stocks could help investors of various age groups reach the $1 million mark over time.