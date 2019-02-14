Is Koninklijke DSM N.V. (AMS:DSM) Potentially Undervalued?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (AMS:DSM) saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the ENXTAM. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Koninklijke DSM’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Koninklijke DSM worth?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 29.96%, trading at €84.52 compared to my intrinsic value of €65.03. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Koninklijke DSM’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Koninklijke DSM?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 6.4% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Koninklijke DSM, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in DSM’s future outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe DSM should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DSM for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Koninklijke DSM. You can find everything you need to know about Koninklijke DSM in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Koninklijke DSM, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

