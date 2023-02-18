Koninklijke Vopak (AMS:VPK) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To €1.30

The board of Koninklijke Vopak N.V. (AMS:VPK) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 4.0% on the 5th of May to €1.30, up from last year's comparable payment of €1.25. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 4.2%.

Koninklijke Vopak's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Even though Koninklijke Vopak isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 58%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Koninklijke Vopak Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €0.80 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of €1.25. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.6% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Koninklijke Vopak's EPS has fallen by approximately 24% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Our Thoughts On Koninklijke Vopak's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Koninklijke Vopak's payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Koninklijke Vopak that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

