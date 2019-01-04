Is Koninklijke Vopak N.V. (AMS:VPK) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

Eelco Hoekstra became the CEO of Koninklijke Vopak N.V. (AMS:VPK) in 2011. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Eelco Hoekstra’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Koninklijke Vopak N.V. is worth €5.0b, and total annual CEO compensation is €925k. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €625k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from €3.5b to €10b, and the median CEO compensation was €2.8m.

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Eelco Hoekstra is paid less than the average compensation paid by similar sized companies. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Koninklijke Vopak has changed over time.

Is Koninklijke Vopak N.V. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Koninklijke Vopak N.V. has shrunk earnings per share by 8.6% each year. It saw its revenue drop -6.0% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn’t really justify a high pay packet for the CEO.

Has Koninklijke Vopak N.V. Been A Good Investment?

Koninklijke Vopak N.V. has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 15% over three years. But they probably don’t want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

It appears that Koninklijke Vopak N.V. remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

The compensation paid to Eelco Hoekstra is lower than is usual at similar sized companies. But the company lacks earnings per share growth, and returns to shareholders are less than stellar. There is room for improved company performance, but we don’t see the CEO pay as a big issue here. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Koninklijke Vopak shares with their own money (free access).

