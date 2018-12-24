Koninklijke Wessanen N.V. (AMS:WES) Insiders Have Been Selling

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Koninklijke Wessanen N.V. (AMS:WES), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Koninklijke Wessanen Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by CFO & Member of Executive Board Ronald J. J. Merckx for €710k worth of shares, at about €17.74 per share. Although we don’t gain confidence from insider selling, we note that this large sale was at well above current price of €8.45. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 49.48k shares worth €883k. But insiders sold 72.37k shares worth €1.3m. In total, Koninklijke Wessanen insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The average sell price was around €17.81. It is certainly not great to see that insiders have sold shares in the company. However, we do note that the average sale price was significantly higher than the current share price (which is €8.45). The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Koninklijke Wessanen Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Koninklijke Wessanen insiders own about €4.7m worth of shares (which is 0.7% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Koninklijke Wessanen Insiders?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. We don’t take much encouragement from the transactions by Koninklijke Wessanen insiders. And we’re not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Koninklijke Wessanen.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



