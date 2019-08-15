What Kontoor Brands' Management Wants Shareholders to Know

Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) released its first earnings report as a publicly traded company last week on Aug. 8, following its spin-off from former parent VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) on May 22. The owner of the Wrangler and Lee jeans brands is down roughly 29% from its spin-off pricing, and as I've argued recently, this is creating an appetizing scenario for dividend-seeking investors looking for a balance between safety and appreciable yield. Below, let's review key points made by CEO Scott Baxter during the company's first earnings conference call, which illuminate Kontoor Brands' strategy as it begins to manage its own destiny.

Faded denim blue jeans of different sizes on a store shelf. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Innovation is key after separation from VF Corp

[W]ith respect to innovation, as a stand-alone company, we are now positioned to more effectively invest behind, showcase, and scale new product technologies and advanced manufacturing capabilities like never before. Within innovation, we will focus on 2 primary areas: product and manufacturing.

In the quote above, CEO Baxter alludes to the fact that Kontoor's previous product and manufacturing breakthroughs were constrained by its existence under VF Corp as a single entity among numerous competing portfolio companies.

Baxter cited two innovations the company is actively scaling as examples of Kontoor's potential, unharnessed from a parent organization. The first is a product in the Lee Jeans line referred to as "Body Optix." This product was originated from a mixture of materials research, imaging technologies, and insights gained from cognitive science. In essence, contoured fabric and the strategic placement of seams and pockets results in a product that theoretically flatters the wearer's physique.

The second innovation is a manufacturing improvement in the jeans dyeing process. Kontoor has introduced a dyeing technology called "Indigood" that utilizes foam rather than water as a carrier for jeans dye. The process is aimed at boosting Kontoor's bona fides among millennial consumers, as well as the company's desire to reduce its own manufacturing waste. According to Baxter, the process uses zero water, utilizes 60% less energy versus legacy dyeing methods, and generates 60% less waste. Kontoor claims the new process will help it save 5.5 billion liters of water by 2020.

An efficient supply chain with room for improvement

From a supply chain and manufacturing perspective, Kontoor Brands uses sustainable technology and breakthrough innovation to address consumer needs, to minimize our risk exposure and improve our operating efficiency all while demonstrating our commitment to good corporate citizenship. We are and will remain committed to responsible sourcing and sustainability initiatives.

During the earnings call, CEO Baxter made clear that Kontoor's supply framework is steeped in principles of sustainability and waste reduction, as can be seen in the Indigood process discussed above.

But Baxter listed several native advantages of the company's supply chain that can be sharpened further by a dedicated management team. These advantages include proprietary lasering technology, a vertically integrated supply structure, which is one of the largest denim manufacturing operations in the world, and a surprisingly large manufacturing footprint in North America, based mostly in the U.S. and Mexico.