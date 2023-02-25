Kontoor Brands' (NYSE:KTB) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 20th of March to $0.48. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.3%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Kontoor Brands' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 178% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 17.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 45% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Kontoor Brands' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, the dividend has been unstable but with a relatively short history, we think it may be a bit early to draw conclusions about long term dividend sustainability. Since 2019, the dividend has gone from $2.24 total annually to $1.92. The dividend has shrunk at around 3.8% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Kontoor Brands has been growing its earnings per share at 16% a year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Kontoor Brands is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Kontoor Brands (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Kontoor Brands not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

