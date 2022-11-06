Kontron AG (ETR:SANT) Just Released Its Half-Yearly Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Kontron AG (ETR:SANT) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.1% to €14.45 in the week after its latest half-yearly results. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of €661m and statutory earnings per share of €0.74 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Kontron is executing in line with expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

View our latest analysis for Kontron

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Kontron are now predicting revenues of €1.48b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a modest 2.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to grow 17% to €0.95. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €1.49b and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.97 in 2022. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at €26.75, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Kontron, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €30.00 and the most bearish at €24.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Story continues

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Kontron's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Kontron's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 5.2% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 11% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 10% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Kontron.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Kontron's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €26.75, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Kontron. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Kontron going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Kontron (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here