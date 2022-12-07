Kontron (ETR:SANT) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Kontron (ETR:SANT), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Kontron is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = €48m ÷ (€1.3b - €588m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Kontron has an ROCE of 6.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kontron compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Kontron Tell Us?

In terms of Kontron's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 97% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 6.7%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Another thing to note, Kontron has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 45%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

As we've seen above, Kontron's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 6.3% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Kontron we've found 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

