Is Koon Holdings Limited’s (SGX:5DL) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

Koon Holdings Limited (SGX:5DL) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of S$7.1m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is essential, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. However, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into 5DL here.

How much cash does 5DL generate through its operations?

Over the past year, 5DL has maintained its debt levels at around S$80m , which is mainly comprised of near term debt. At this current level of debt, 5DL’s cash and short-term investments stands at S$7.3m for investing into the business. Additionally, 5DL has produced S$4.4m in operating cash flow over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 5.5%, indicating that 5DL’s debt is not appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In 5DL’s case, it is able to generate 0.055x cash from its debt capital.

Can 5DL pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of S$136m, it appears that the company may not have an easy time meeting these commitments with a current assets level of S$118m, leading to a current ratio of 0.87x.

Is 5DL’s debt level acceptable?

Since total debt levels have outpaced equities, 5DL is a highly leveraged company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can test if 5DL’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For 5DL, the ratio of 2.21x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that debtors may be less inclined to loan the company more money, reducing its headroom for growth through debt.

Next Steps:

5DL’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Though its lack of liquidity raises questions over current asset management practices for the small-cap. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure 5DL has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research Koon Holdings to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

