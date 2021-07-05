Kootenai County sheriff's deputies arrest domestic violence suspect after standoff

Kip Hill, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·1 min read

Jul. 4—The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted on suspicion of domestic violence after a standoff in Hayden on Saturday evening.

Mark R. Spurgeon, 59, was taken into custody just before 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. A woman at a residence at 8967 Runkle Road told a neighbor Spurgeon had physically attacked and choked her, according to the release.

Spurgeon initially talked to authorities, then barricaded himself inside of the home, police said. A SWAT team and Spokane County air support were called in to assist.

Spurgeon was booked into Kootenai County Jail after an evaluation at the hospital. He faces initial charges of felony battery and attempted strangulation.

