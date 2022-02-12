Kopin's (NASDAQ:KOPN) investors will be pleased with their respectable 93% return over the last three years

Some Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 58% over the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been pleasing. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 93% in that time.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Kopin didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years Kopin has grown its revenue at 23% annually. That's much better than most loss-making companies. The share price rise of 25% per year throughout that time is nice to see, and given the revenue growth, that gain seems somewhat justified. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Kopin. If the company is trending towards profitability then it could be very interesting.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Kopin shareholders are down 75% for the year, but the market itself is up 2.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Kopin (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

