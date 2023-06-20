Koppel Borough Police down to just 1 cruiser after another was destoryed in chase

The Koppel Borough police department is in dire need of another police cruiser. They have only one left to respond to emergencies in the community and many people are concerned.

“It’s a big public safety risk,” said Chief Devon Price, Koppel Borough fire department.

The Koppel Borough police department is down to just one police cruiser. If at any point the cruiser is down for service or maintenance, police said they will have to respond to calls on foot. The fire chief said this is a big deal. “We definitely have to be able to respond quickly at a drop of a dime,” said Chief Price. “Emergencies don’t wait.”

The department has one cruiser because their other one was wrecked in a high speed chase. Channel 11 told you last month about a police pursuit that went through several counties and across state lines into Ohio. Police said the chase started when a man tried to get away from a DUI checkpoint in Beaver County. The driver was taken into custody but during the pursuit, a Koppel police cruiser hit a pole and caught fire in a farm field. So police posted on Facebook asking folks to attend Tuesday’s council meeting because they need community support to buy a back-up cruiser. Channel 11 spoke with a woman who plans to attend that meeting. “We need another cruiser definitely if that one would break down or something what would they do run to the crime,” said Christine Vankirk.

The fire chief said some firefighters plan to be there too. “We are going to have a few members at the council meeting tomorrow and show our support for them,” said Chief Price. “We have their backs, they have our backs. We’re all one family here.” The council meeting is at 6pm on Tuesday at the Koppel Fire department

