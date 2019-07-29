Is Kopy Goldfields (STO:KOPY) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Kopy Goldfields AB (publ) (STO:KOPY) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Kopy Goldfields's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Kopy Goldfields had kr15.0m in debt in December 2018; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds kr20.1m in cash, so it actually has kr5.08m net cash.

A Look At Kopy Goldfields's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Kopy Goldfields had liabilities of kr19.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of kr15.6m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of kr20.1m and kr926.0k worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total kr14.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Kopy Goldfields shares are worth a total of kr94.1m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Kopy Goldfields also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Kopy Goldfields's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Kopy Goldfields actually shrunk its revenue by 85%, to kr796k. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is Kopy Goldfields?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. Anf the fact is that over the last twelve months Kopy Goldfields lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through kr18m of cash and made a loss of kr44m. But at least it has kr20m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Kopy Goldfields's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.