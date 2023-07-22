Koran burners should be handed over for prosecution, Iran's Khamenei says

(Reuters) - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that persons desecrating the Koran should face the "most severe punishment" and demanded Sweden hand them over for prosecution in Islamic countries, Iran's state media reported.

"All Islamic scholars agree that those who desecrate the Koran deserved the most severe punishment... The duty of that (Swedish) government is to hand over the perpetrator to the judicial systems of Islamic countries," Khamenei said in a statement carried by state media.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)