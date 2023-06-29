Koran burning in Sweden sparks protest in Baghdad

Protesters gather at the entrance to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Dozens of Iraqis gathered on Thursday in front of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad to protest at the burning of a Koran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital Stockholm, according to a Reuters witness.

Some of the protesters burned a rainbow-coloured flag representing the LGBT community and chanted "yes, yes to the Koran."

The governments of several other Muslim countries, including Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Morocco, issued protests about the incident.

A man tore up and burned a Koran outside Stockholm's central mosque on Wednesday after Swedish police granted permission for the protest to take place. After the burning, Swedish police charged the man who carried it out with agitation against an ethnic or national group.

Protesters gathered in Baghdad shortly after populist Shi'ite cleric Muqtada Sadr called for demonstrations outside the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, expelling the Swedish ambassador and burning the LGBT flag, among other demands.

(Reporting by Ahmed Saad, writing by Amina Ismail, Editing by William Maclean)