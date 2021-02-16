Kordell Stewart defends sexuality, ‘true love’ marriage to Porsha Williams

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biba Adams
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stewart has no regrets about being on ‘Real Housewives,’ telling Tamron Hall it was a sacrifice he made.

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Kordell Stewart, who was previously married to Porsha Williams, appeared on “The Tamron Hall Show” Monday after rumors about his sexuality became a talking point on the popular reality series.

The former NFL player revisited a persistent rumor that he had been arrested after allegedly engaging in lewd acts with men in a public park. No record of any such arrest exists, and Stewart denied the claims.

Retired professional football player Kordell Stewart (above), a former cast member on “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” characterized his two-year marriage to Porsha Williams as “true love.” (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Leigh Steinberg)
Retired professional football player Kordell Stewart (above), a former cast member on “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” characterized his two-year marriage to Porsha Williams as “true love.” (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Leigh Steinberg)

When asked if he had been concerned about the rumor resurfacing before joining the show, Stewart told Hall “that show is all about storyline, and you draw from whoever the castmates — or the characters, if you will — that are on the show, what they’ve been a part of, so there was a chance that, that [the rumor] may have seeped in.”

Stewart said the rumor never had an impact on his marriage to Williams, which last two years. He characterized the relationship as “true love.”

“We were married. That never was the impact at all. That was true love at the time,” Stewart contended. “But once you get on the show, and things are starting to be insinuated — from the conversation about a beard to me being controlling — it becomes a whirlwind of things, and then she has her world that she’s a part of, and things that she wanted to do for herself to the point where, going our separate ways” seemed inevitable.

He said he had no regrets about appearing on the show, making clear it was a sacrifice that he made for Williams.

Read More: Kodak Black will fund $100K scholarship in memory of Parkland victim

“To be honest with you, if I had to do it again, I probably would not do it, but I’m not ashamed of doing it,” Stewart told Hall, “because I was really doing it for her ’cause it was her opportunity to be on this stage in which she’s on right now, and I’m happy for her.”

In a detailed essay for The Players Tribune earlier this month, Stewart expressed regret for the way he denied the homosexuality rumors. He noted he tried to turn it into a joke and said it was poorly received. He also says he is most proud of staying with the Pittsburgh Steelers and persisting despite the talk and what he claims was subsequent racist and homophobic taunting from fans and other players.

Read More: Larry Wilmore talks ‘Amend: The Fight for America,’ importance of Black history

“Despite everything that happened, I didn’t let anybody steal my joy,” he penned in “You Know What I Heard About Kordell Stewart???”

“You can say whatever you want about Kordell Stewart, and I’ve heard it all, but one thing that you can never say about me,” he wrote, “is that I quit. I stayed, and I fought my way back, and I won for the city.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Kordell Stewart defends sexuality, ‘true love’ marriage to Porsha Williams appeared first on TheGrio.

Latest Stories

  • Will big cities ever recover from the pandemic?

    The coronavirus pandemic has hit America's biggest cities especially hard. Can they bounce back or have they been forever changed?

  • St. Louis agrees to $5 million settlement with Black officer beaten by police at protest

    Luther Hall was undercover at a ’17 protest after the acquittal of a cop charged with killing a Black suspect. The city of St. Louis has agreed to a $5 million settlement with a Black police officer who was beaten by five white officers while working undercover at a protest. Luther Hall was participating in a 2017 protest, working undercover following the acquittal of another St. Louis police officer, Jason Stockley, who had been charged in the 2011 murder of a Black man suspected of selling drugs.

  • Faith leaders urge Biden to withdraw Trump lawsuit blocking payments to Puerto Ricans

    Top faith leaders from across the United States on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden to immediately withdraw a lawsuit filed by his predecessor to block $2.3 billion in supplemental income payments to some 300,000 aged, blind and disabled Puerto Ricans. Catholic Archbishop Roberto Gonzalez of San Juan, the head of Catholic Charities USA, and leaders from other churches called on Biden to use executive orders and back congressional action to attract more pharmaceutical and other manufacturing jobs to the Caribbean island, a U.S. territory of 3.2 million people hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Biden administration should also free up more disaster relief aid for the island and expand federal programs such as the Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicare, the signers said.

  • In Athens, rare snow blankets Acropolis, halts vaccinations

    Heavy snowfall has blanketed the Acropolis and other ancient monuments in Athens and halted COVID-19 vaccinations in the Greek capital Tuesday as many services across the country were brought to a standstill. The snow, an unusual sight in the city of more than 3 million residents, also stopped most public transport services, while toppled trees caused blackouts in several mountainside suburbs. Sections of Greece’s main highway were also closed and most ferry services to the islands were canceled, and flights from regional airports to Athens were disrupted.

  • 'Black panther' spotted in southern Italy could be escaped pet of a mafia boss

    A mafia boss's pet panther could be on the loose after a large black cat was spotted roaming in the countryside of southern Italy. The big feline was seen and photographed on several occasions by people in the southern region of Puglia, the home turf of the shadowy Sacra Corona mafia, the least known of Italy's criminal networks. Locals suggest the mob could be the cat's owners. Police and rangers have been deployed and a helicopter has carried out surveillance over the countryside outside the coastal town of Bari as authorities attempt the capture it.

  • Garbage truck driver arrested in California Sandalwood fire that killed two people

    Antonio Ornelas-Velazquez is accused of igniting the deadly fire that burned more than 1,000 acres in 2019.

  • Democrats Flirt with Destroying Another Senate Guardrail

    Senate Democrats considering the destruction of another set of Senate rules might want to heed the words of English lawyer and chancellor Sir Thomas More to his son-in-law centuries ago: And when the last law was down and the Devil turned round on you — where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? Then-Senator Harry Reid started this modern clearcutting of the rules back in 2013. He used the “nuclear option” to lower the vote threshold for confirmation in order to stack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Mitch McConnell escalated by using the same standard to confirm Supreme Court nominees. As Majority Leader Chuck Schumer toys with the idea of blowing up the legislative filibuster as well, he is potentially poised to first unravel another important — if lesser-known — Senate rule in pursuit of an all-encompassing COVID-relief bill under the terms of “budget reconciliation.” We’re talking about the Byrd Rule (named after the late Senator Robert Byrd), which limits the ability of the majority to stuff extraneous legislative goodies into budget-related proposals and still pass them with a simple-majority vote under that process. Senator Byrd saw the danger of using reconciliation, which limits amendments and debate, to pursue broader, non-budgetary legislation outside regular order. As a defender of the right of all senators to debate and amend legislation, he fastened these restrictions onto the reconciliation process. This is for the greater good: the Byrd Rule protects Social Security from the reconciliation process, for instance, while limiting committees to proposals in their jurisdiction and requiring that the budget relevance of any proposal considered under this process be more than “merely incidental.” What this means is that major legislative policy changes can be made only when all senators have the right to fully debate and amend legislation — and to filibuster. Reconciliation otherwise “streamlines” this process at the expense of the minority. Today, fueled by rage and revenge, the leaders of the Senate care nothing for the reasons behind the rules; they want only to pass their legislation as quickly as possible. Most of the attention these past weeks has gone to the $15 minimum wage contained inside the COVID-relief package. This hardly meets the reconciliation standard on its own, but there will be other violations of the Byrd Rule in the bill the House will send to the Senate. That’s why Senate Democrats could aim to break the glass on Senate rules. As described by parliamentary expert Martin Gold, there are two ways to achieve this. First, there’s the more targeted attack on the Byrd Rule. Say Vice President Harris is in the chair when a senator raises a point of order against, for example, the minimum-wage hike. The Senate parliamentarian advises her that this particular section of the reconciliation bill is out of order. Despite all evidence and precedent that the section is out of order, the VP rules otherwise. Now the section takes only a simple majority to pass. However, if a senator who supports the Byrd Rule challenges the ruling of the chair, it will require a 60-vote majority to overrule Harris. That’s a high bar. So here, the chair’s judgment, which likely would stand, changes the precedent so that any other item in the bill that violates the Byrd Rule can be ruled acceptable under the new standard just established by the vice president. Republicans would have loved this when they were trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, but they respected Senate rules protecting the rights of the minority. This limited, surgical strike on the Byrd Rule would still disrupt the precedent in perpetuity. Meanwhile, there’s a broader attack that could be implemented. In this scenario, the majority leader addresses the chair and says that waiving the Byrd Rule only takes a simple-majority vote. It is clear under the rules and the precedents that this is false. If the chair rules that it takes 60 votes to waive the Byrd Rule, the majority leader then appeals the ruling of the chair, which takes a simple-majority vote to overturn. Bingo — the protections of the Byrd Rule are dead, and now it takes only a simple-majority vote to put any legislative proposal the majority wants into the budget-reconciliation bill, bypassing legitimate debate and amendment. The result of this action would threaten any rule in the Senate. If at any time the majority wants to get rid of any rule, all they would have to do is appeal the ruling of the chair and muster a simple majority — silencing the opposition and forcing their will on the American people. Once upon a time, the U.S. Senate was called the world’s greatest deliberative body. As envisioned by Thomas Jefferson, there were rules that protected the minority and allowed for thorough debate. Sadly, it appears this current Senate majority cares little for the precedents that earned the U.S. Senate that title. But some caution on their part might be well-advised self-interest; tables have been known to turn. Editor’s Note: This piece has been updated with a corrected version of the quote attributed to Sir Thomas More.

  • Bulgarian prosecutors say heroin found in cargo from Iran

    The drugs were divided in 487 packages and hidden among asphalt rollers the ship was carrying, prosecutor Vladimir Chavdarov. Customs officials in the Black Sea port of Varna valued the seized heroin at 18 million euros ($22 million).

  • First 550,000 doses of Chinese Sinopharm's vaccine arrive in Hungary

    The first 550,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Budapest, a leading health official said on Tuesday, as Hungary prepares to become the first EU country to roll out the Chinese vaccine. The shots will be offered for use as soon as the authorities have inspected the shipment, the head of the epidemiology department at the National Public Health Centre, Agnes Galgoczi, said in an online news briefing. The EU has lagged far behind the United States and former EU member Britain in rolling out vaccines.

  • 500 Black and Asian Community Members Rally in Oakland as Holiday Weekend Sees Wave of Attacks, Robberies

    Members of Black and Asian communities convened on Saturday in Oakland, CA to rally against recent anti-Asian attacks, especially those in the Bay Area. What happened: During the rally, various speakers discussed the importance of solidarity among Black and Asian communities. More than 500 people showed up at Madison Park, according to NBC Bay Area.

  • 9 Statement Pillows To Brighten Any Home

    Boldly patterned or downright pretty, our favorite accent pillows hit all the right anglesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • House Republicans Question Pelosi’s Security Decisions Leading Up To Capitol Riots

    House Republicans on Monday called for Speaker Nancy Pelosi to answer “many important questions” about her “responsibility for the security” of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the building. Republicans on several committees sent Pelosi a letter asking why, among other things, former Capitol Police Chief Steve Sund had his January 4 request for National Guard assistance rejected by former Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving, according to Fox News. Irving reportedly said he was concerned about “the optics” and didn’t feel the “intelligence supported it.” “As you are aware, the Speaker of the House is not only the leader of the majority party, but also has enormous institutional responsibilities,” said the letter, written by House Administration Committee Ranking Member Rodney Davis, House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan, House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer and House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes. “The Speaker is responsible for all operational decisions made within the House,” the letter says, adding that Pelosi, her staff and an army of appointed House officials had kept a “very heavy-handed and tightly controlled approach to House operations” over the past two years. “When then-Chief Sund made a request for national guard support on January 4th, why was that request denied?” the group wrote. “Did Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving get permission or instruction from your staff on January 4th prior to denying Chief Sund’s request for the national guard?” The letter adds that on the day of the Capitol riots, Sund moved to notify the Sergeant at Arms of his request for national guard assistance and said it “took over an hour for his request to be approved because the SAA had to run the request up the chain of command.” That chain “undoubtedly included” Pelosi and her “designees,” the Republicans say. They blast Pelosi for her “partisan” decision to “unilaterally” fire Irving and demand Sund’s resignation. While Pelosi said on January 7 that she had called for Sund’s resignation as he “hasn’t called us since this happen,” the Republicans say that claim was “refuted” by Sund, who “detailed two occasions that he briefed you on the situation on the Capitol campus—the first occurring at 5:36 p.m. and the second at 6:25 p.m., both on January 6th.” Davis, Jordan, Comer and Nunes also questioned the reliability of the independent security review being conducted by General Russel Honoré, who Pelosi appointed on her own last month “without consultation of the minority.” They expressed concerns that House officers have denied requests to “procure and preserve information” on Pelosi’s behalf. “Such information is necessary to properly conduct oversight on the January 6th events,” they letter says. “Preservation and production requests were sent to the SAA and the House Chief Administrative Officer, among other legislative agencies, requesting that such relevant information concerning the attack on the Capitol, including correspondence, video footage, audio recordings, and other records, be preserved and produced to the relevant committees.” “In multiple cases, your appointees, acting on your behalf, have denied requests to produce this information,” the Republicans add. “The response we received was: ‘We regret to inform you that given the scope of the information requested and the concerns implicated by the nature of the request… we are unable to comply with the request at this time.’” The group says they learned that “some of the same material we requested was provided to the House Judiciary Committee on a partisan basis.” “This is unacceptable. Madam Speaker, that direction could only have come from you,” they wrote.

  • Satellite images show fire devastation on Afghan-Iran border

    Investigators began sifting through the ruins of a massive fire that destroyed hundreds of fuel tankers parked at a major crossing at the Afghanistan-Iran border, the governor of Afghanistan's Herat province said Tuesday. Satellite photos of the Islam Qala customs terminal and surroundings analyzed by The Associated Press show the devastation wreaked by a blaze that began Saturday when a fuel tanker exploded. Satellite images from Planet Labs Inc. obtained by the AP show the burnt shells of hundreds of fuel and natural gas tankers on the Afghan side of the border.

  • Japan to provide $4.8 million grant to Armenia and Azerbaijan over Karabakh conflict

    Japan on Tuesday said it decided to extend an emergency aid grant to Armenia and Azerbaijan totalling $4.8 million, in response to the humanitarian crisis created as a result of last year's six-week conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. Fighting erupted between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces on Sept. 27 and ended on Nov. 10 when a Russian-brokered peace deal ushered in a ceasefire, locking in territorial gains for Azerbaijan. Thousands died in what was the heaviest military confrontation over Nagorno-Karabakh since the early 1990s.

  • Two dead from carbon monoxide poisoning after using car for heat in Texas storm

    Houston police said the victims were a woman and a girl. Two others, including a boy, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

  • North Carolina GOP censures Sen. Burr for Trump impeachment vote. Burr calls that 'truly sad' for the GOP.

    The North Carolina Republican Party voted unanimously Monday night to censure Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) for his vote to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting a insurrection at his impeachment trial Saturday. The state GOP's emergency meeting, set up Sunday, was held over Zoom. "We felt it was important for the party to make a statement that we disagree with the vote," said North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley. Whaley and other state Republicans argued that after Burr voted for a motion calling Trump's trial unconstitutional, he shouldn't have then voted to convict. Most of Burr's Senate GOP colleagues leaned on their process argument that the Senate had no jurisdiction to try a former president, but Burr said once the Senate had dismissed that argument, he had to convict. "The evidence is compelling that President Trump is guilty of inciting an insurrection against a coequal branch of government and that the charge rises to the level of high Crimes and Misdemeanors," he said after his vote. On Monday night, Burr called the state GOP's decision to censure him a "truly sad day" for North Carolina Republicans. "My party's leadership has chosen loyalty to one man over the core principles of the Republican Party and the founders of our great nation," he said. Burr, 65, has already announced he is not seeking a fourth term in the Senate after his term ends in 2022, and the public rebuke of a censure doesn't carry any real punishment related to his day job, The Charlotte Observer notes. "What message does this send at a time when the party is hemorrhaging voters?" said Doug Heye, a former Burr staffer and Republican National Committee spokesman. Pointing to the nearly 6,000 North Carolinians who switched party affiliation from Republican after the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, Heye said censuring Burr "isn't going to win back any of those voters" and just "sends a sign that party leadership is still showing fealty to the exiled king." At least three more of the Republicans who voted to convict Trump — Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) — also face censure votes back home. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceNorth Korea reportedly tried to steal COVID-19 vaccine technology from PfizerGOP donor is suing to claw back $2.5 million he spent to find evidence Trump won

  • LAPD, police union outraged by report of Floyd 'Valentine'

    A report that Los Angeles police officers circulated a photo of George Floyd with the words “you take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format has prompted an internal investigation and drawn blistering condemnation from Floyd’s family, the district attorney and the police union. Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Saturday that investigators will try to determine how the image may have come into the workplace and who may have been involved, the Los Angeles Times reported. Moore said the officer who made the complaint would be interviewed Monday.

  • For Parkland seniors high school years marked by tragedy

    Seventeen students and staff were killed in the 2018 Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Now the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Class of 2021 struggles to define high school apart from tragedy with their senior year has been punctuated by the coronavirus pandemic, upending their lives once again.

  • Israeli study finds 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 cases with Pfizer vaccine

    Israel's largest healthcare provider on Sunday reported a 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 infections among 600,000 people who received two doses of the Pfizer's vaccine in the country's biggest study to date. Health maintenance organization (HMO) Clalit, which covers more than half of all Israelis, said the same group was also 92% less likely to develop severe illness from the virus. "It shows unequivocally that Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is extremely effective in the real world a week after the second dose, just as it was found to be in the clinical study," said Ran Balicer, Clalit's chief innovation officer.

  • 'I was afraid of not making it through the night': Mass outages hit Texas amid arctic cold

    "I was afraid of not making it through the night," said one Texan who lost power for most of Monday as temperatures dropped to single digits.