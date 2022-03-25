KORE Mining Ltd. (CVE:KORE) insiders placed bullish bets worth CA$2.1m in the last 12 months

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of KORE Mining Ltd. (CVE:KORE) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

KORE Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Eric Sprott made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$2.1m worth of shares at a price of CA$0.95 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.38). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While KORE Mining insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 34% of KORE Mining shares, worth about CA$15m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At KORE Mining Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no KORE Mining insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think KORE Mining insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for KORE Mining you should be aware of, and 3 of these are concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

