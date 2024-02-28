KORE Power wins key Buckeye approval for $1B battery plant

The Idaho-based KORE Power will open a 1-million-square-foot "KOREPlex" facility 40 miles west of Phoenix in Buckeye and hire 3,000 full-time employees, the company said. This is a rendering of what KOREPlex could look like.

KORE Power is moving on to the next step in Buckeye, with approval of a site plan for the $1 billion, two-million-square foot lithium-ion battery manufacturing hub.

KORE Power broke ground on its "KOREPlex" battery manufacturing facility in late 2022. The facility is expected to be fully operational in late 2024 or 2025 and will start with about 1,250 employees, although the site plan would allow the city to begin vertical construction.

After the first phase is completed, the building will be the second-largest one in the city behind the Ross Dress for Less distribution center. After phase two is complete, the buildings will be comparable sizes, said Ken Galica, principal planner for the city of Buckeye.

Several commissioners expressed enthusiasm for the project, which passed unanimously. Commissioner Gina Ragsdale said she's excited that the project will allow for more middle class jobs in Buckeye.

Last summer, the company secured an $850 million loan from the Department of Energy under the Biden administration after a two-year application process. The loan will cover about 80% of the cost to build the facility.

It will eventually bring about 3,000 jobs to Buckeye. It will be the first lithium-ion battery plant in the country owned by a U.S. company.

Of the 1,250 initial jobs that will be created, the majority will require a GED. But some jobs, like engineering jobs, will require higher levels of education. At the GED level, the salaries will start at around $46,000.

The facility will manufacture batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage batteries, which support the electric grid and prevent blackouts. Most of its customer base is within the United States although it will also sell to the European market.

The facility fits in with Buckeye's larger plan to revitalize its historic downtown area. Currently, 90% of the city's population commutes east for work. But the city is working to create more employment opportunities in the area, as well as new multi-family housing options that are in the works for the downtown area.

The facility is located about a mile from Buckeye’s downtown near State Route 85 and Baseline Road on a 213-acre site. KORE Power sent its site plan for approval by the Buckeye Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday evening.

According to documents submitted to the city, the project will be divided into two phases and will eventually exceed 2 million square feet of total building area.

The first phase of the project will consist of a 909,000-square-foot manufacturing hall, a 28,00-square-foot administration building, 14 ancillary storage and support buildings ranging in size from 5,600 to 23,000 square feet and an electrical substation and switchyard.

The second phase of the project will include an additional 908,000-square-foot manufacturing hall and additional ancillary support buildings.

The first phase will also have about 1,215 parking spots, nearly meeting the demand for the anticipated employees.

The site plan will be sent to the Buckeye City Council for final approval.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: KORE Power could bring 3,000 jobs to Buckeye, following key plan OK