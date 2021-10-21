In S.Korea, an army of retail investors flocks to YouTube for stock trading advice

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users next to a screen projection of the YouTube logo in this picture illustration
Jihoon Lee, Cynthia Kim and Scott Murdoch
·4 min read

By Jihoon Lee, Cynthia Kim and Scott Murdoch

SEOUL (Reuters) - Millions of South Koreans have jumped into stock market trading over the past year with their enthusiasm feeding off a new market force - popular investment channels on YouTube.

Cho Seong-bin, a 27 year-old bank worker who puts about half of his monthly pay into stock trading, is a devotee. He uses his commute to watch SamproTV and other channels that offer daily briefings, discussions of stock picking strategies and even personalised investment advice from well-known market players.

"It takes less than an hour to watch some of those YouTube shows and often that's enough to get the big picture of a particular issue or an industry. It saves a lot more time than reading blogs or books," he said.

DIY stock strategies culled from YouTube channels have become very much the norm for many of the country's retail traders - a phenomenon that bankers say is particularly South Korean in its extent.

Cho says it's working for him. He only began trading late last year but his 8% return so far this year beats a 5% rise in the benchmark Kospi and he feels no need to turn to traditional sources of financial advice or park his money in mutual funds.

While equity markets around the world have seen a surge in retail interest as the pandemic gives people more time and motivation to seek out financial security, the reaction in South Korea has been huge.

The country last year saw a stunning 49% jump in the number of people investing in domestic stocks to 9.14 million, about 18% of the population, industry data shows.

Underpinning that jump has been disillusionment with the housing market where many young people are now priced out after a series of tax increases and mortgage curbs.

Retail investors have now become the biggest force in the South Korean stock market. Their $40 billion in net purchases in 2020 helped the Kospi rocket 31% higher - the strongest performance by any G20 benchmark index.

They also accounted for two-thirds of South Korea's stock trades in 2020 and held 28% of the market by the end of the year. By comparison, in neighbouring Japan, retail investors accounted for 22.7% of trades and owned 16.8% of the market at end-December.

NEW CHALLENGES

South Korea's army of retail investors has posed new challenges for traditional market players. While it has led to red-hot demand for domestic IPOs, for example, it has also made them difficult to price.

"If you underprice a deal, then demand from retail investors on the first day means it soars and you have the company unhappy because they think money was left on the table. If it's overpriced based on the pent-up demand you see during the process, then the stock can tank on the first day," said one Hong Kong-based banker declining to be named.

And with many retail investors preferring DIY strategies, the domestic mutual fund industry has also largely been left behind in the current equity boom.

Net investment in local mutual funds that primarily invest in stocks fell 11% to 77.7 trillion won ($66 billion) last year - the sharpest drop in a decade, according to industry data.

Channels like SamproTV and Shuka World on YouTube have several advantages over traditional business TV shows - one being more engagement for viewers who can ask questions in the comment section and hear experts reply in real time on the programme.

SamproTV, which began in 2019 and now has 1.57 million subscribers, also notes that it can quickly offer up content in addition to its early morning and two evening programmes.

"When there are drastic market movements or other content that should be addressed urgently, we schedule an impromptu show," says Kim Dong-hwan, the channel's main host.

The channels also benefit from the fact that analysts' reports in South Korea have traditionally been free. That has meant retail investors generally don't see the need to turn to financial institutions for advice, while also making it easier for analysts to offer their views on their shows.

South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service says it is closely monitoring the rise of YouTube channels for any market volatilities the trend may bring, but there are no plans to regulate them.

"From a regulatory standpoint, we've decided to view this as free speech rather than a form of business sales," said an FSS official, adding it was difficult to impose rules where no money is changing hands.

($1 = 1,182.0000 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee and Cynthia Kim in Seoul and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed report shows wage pressures amid 'modest to moderate' economic growth

    (Reuters) -U.S. employers reported significant increases in prices and wages even as economic growth decelerated to a "modest to moderate" pace in September and early October, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday in its latest compendium of reports about the economy. "Outlooks for near-term economic activity remained positive, overall, but some Districts noted increased uncertainty and more cautious optimism than in previous months," according to the summary of information from the Fed's 12 regional districts, prepared as part of a broad range of briefings ahead of policymakers' Nov. 2-3 meeting. Employment increased, though labor growth was dampened by a low supply of workers, despite wage increases designed to attract new hires and keep existing employees, the report said.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow near records as earnings reports soothe investor fears

    The Dow briefly touched a record high and the S&P 500 traded close to its peak on Wednesday as investors eyed better than expected third-quarter earnings from U.S. companies. While the Nasdaq lagged as technology stocks took a breather, the S&P's utility sector was gaining sharply and the healthcare index rallied for a second day in a row after strong forecasts from Anthem and Abbott.

  • Apple Will Force Unvaccinated Office Workers to Get Tested Daily

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will begin to force unvaccinated corporate employees to test for Covid-19 each time they want to enter an office, a move that tightens its virus protocols while still stopping short of a vaccine mandate.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-S

  • S&P 500 Almost Tops Record Amid Recovery Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities continued their rally into a sixth day, putting the benchmark S&P 500 within a whisker of its closing high.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismThe S&P 500 gained 0.4% as traders weighe

  • Oil Reaches Seven-Year High After Surprise Drop in U.S. Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil hit a fresh high after a U.S. government report showed an unexpected drop in crude stockpiles, allaying concerns that higher prices would blunt demand. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFuture

  • Gold Rises After Fed Official Plays Down Rate Hike Prospects

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose for a second day following commentary from a Federal Reserve official that played down the possibility of imminent rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismGovernor Christopher Walle

  • Oil extends gains as U.S. crude inventory draw points to strong demand

    Oil prices rose on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session as U.S. crude and fuel inventories tightened further, with supplies of gasoline hitting a two-year low, pointing to strong demand. Brent crude futures climbed 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $85.99 a barrel at 0040 GMT, after rising 0.9% the previous day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December gained 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.79 a barrel.

  • Lipo Laser Workouts // Laser Fit

    Visit LaserFitUSA.com or call 303.847.1369 to get in the fast lane on your way to losing weight!

  • It’s going to cost even more to fly soon

    Airfares are about to increase owing to fuel costs.

  • Business Travel’s Demise Could Have Far-Reaching Consequences

    In 2019, Jason Henrichs took 46 flights for business, traveling to cities where he stayed at hotels, dined at local restaurants, and sometimes even visited tourist attractions like the Liberty Bell. The traveling life has its perks—Henrichs, the CEO of Alloy Labs, a consortium of community banks, has Executive Platinum status on American Airlines, Gold Elite status at Marriott, and membership in not one but three private airport lounges.

  • U.S. FDA clears Moderna, J&J COVID-19 boosters, backs use of different vaccine for boost

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson, and said Americans can choose a different shot from their original inoculation as a booster. That means all three vaccines authorized in the United States can also be given as boosters to some groups. "The availability of these authorized boosters is important for continued protection against COVID-19 disease," acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

  • Editorial: What you can do — and what you can't — to deal with California's driest year

    Having just concluded its driest year in a century, California can't put all the burden for dealing with dry times on individuals, or resort solely to usage limits.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Netflix Slides On Earnings; Tesla Earnings Due

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25 points Wednesday, as Netflix stock slid on earnings. Tesla earnings are due after the market close.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Ford Is Solving the ‘Two Clock Problem’. It’s Great for the Stock.

    Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy upgraded the shares to Buy from Hold Wednesday. His target for the stock price went to $20 from $15.

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AT&T (T) This Earnings Season?

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • 3 Reasons This Growth Stock Could Be a Monster

    If the future is anything like the past few years, then shareholders have plenty to be excited about.