In S.Korea, an army of retail investors flocks to YouTube for stock trading advice

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users next to a screen projection of the YouTube logo in this picture illustration
Jihoon Lee, Cynthia Kim and Scott Murdoch
·4 min read

By Jihoon Lee, Cynthia Kim and Scott Murdoch

SEOUL (Reuters) - Millions of South Koreans have jumped into stock market trading over the past year with their enthusiasm feeding off a new market force - popular investment channels on YouTube.

Cho Seong-bin, a 27 year-old bank worker who puts about half of his monthly pay into stock trading, is a devotee. He uses his commute to watch SamproTV and other channels that offer daily briefings, discussions of stock picking strategies and even personalised investment advice from well-known market players.

"It takes less than an hour to watch some of those YouTube shows and often that's enough to get the big picture of a particular issue or an industry. It saves a lot more time than reading blogs or books," he said.

DIY stock strategies culled from YouTube channels have become very much the norm for many of the country's retail traders - a phenomenon that bankers say is particularly South Korean in its extent.

Cho says it's working for him. He only began trading late last year but his 8% return so far this year beats a 5% rise in the benchmark Kospi and he feels no need to turn to traditional sources of financial advice or park his money in mutual funds.

While equity markets around the world have seen a surge in retail interest as the pandemic gives people more time and motivation to seek out financial security, the reaction in South Korea has been huge.

The country last year saw a stunning 49% jump in the number of people investing in domestic stocks to 9.14 million, about 18% of the population, industry data shows.

Underpinning that jump has been disillusionment with the housing market where many young people are now priced out after a series of tax increases and mortgage curbs.

Retail investors have now become the biggest force in the South Korean stock market. Their $40 billion in net purchases in 2020 helped the Kospi rocket 31% higher - the strongest performance by any G20 benchmark index.

They also accounted for two-thirds of South Korea's stock trades in 2020 and held 28% of the market by the end of the year. By comparison, in neighbouring Japan, retail investors accounted for 22.7% of trades and owned 16.8% of the market at end-December.

NEW CHALLENGES

South Korea's army of retail investors has posed new challenges for traditional market players. While it has led to red-hot demand for domestic IPOs, for example, it has also made them difficult to price.

"If you underprice a deal, then demand from retail investors on the first day means it soars and you have the company unhappy because they think money was left on the table. If it's overpriced based on the pent-up demand you see during the process, then the stock can tank on the first day," said one Hong Kong-based banker declining to be named.

And with many retail investors preferring DIY strategies, the domestic mutual fund industry has also largely been left behind in the current equity boom.

Net investment in local mutual funds that primarily invest in stocks fell 11% to 77.7 trillion won ($66 billion) last year - the sharpest drop in a decade, according to industry data.

Channels like SamproTV and Shuka World on YouTube have several advantages over traditional business TV shows - one being more engagement for viewers who can ask questions in the comment section and hear experts reply in real time on the programme.

SamproTV, which began in 2019 and now has 1.57 million subscribers, also notes that it can quickly offer up content in addition to its early morning and two evening programmes.

"When there are drastic market movements or other content that should be addressed urgently, we schedule an impromptu show," says Kim Dong-hwan, the channel's main host.

The channels also benefit from the fact that analysts' reports in South Korea have traditionally been free. That has meant retail investors generally don't see the need to turn to financial institutions for advice, while also making it easier for analysts to offer their views on their shows.

South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service says it is closely monitoring the rise of YouTube channels for any market volatilities the trend may bring, but there are no plans to regulate them.

"From a regulatory standpoint, we've decided to view this as free speech rather than a form of business sales," said an FSS official, adding it was difficult to impose rules where no money is changing hands.

($1 = 1,182.0000 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee and Cynthia Kim in Seoul and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Solid Bets That Boast High Earnings Yield

    Invest in high earnings stocks like RDS.A, GPS, X and SIMO to reap handsome rewards.

  • Owner of zebras that escaped in Maryland faces animal cruelty charges, records show

    Two of the zebras that escaped in August are still on the loose. A third was found dead in a snare trap, but who set it is under investigation.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • Ford Is Solving the ‘Two Clock Problem’. It’s Great for the Stock.

    Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy upgraded the shares to Buy from Hold Wednesday. His target for the stock price went to $20 from $15.

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AT&T (T) This Earnings Season?

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • 3 Reasons This Growth Stock Could Be a Monster

    If the future is anything like the past few years, then shareholders have plenty to be excited about.

  • Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged

  • 2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

    The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest. The beauty of stock investing is that you don't actually need to have a lot of money to get started and turn a small grubstake into a retirement nest egg. The gig economy is here to stay, and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) has become a key driver of its acceptance as an alternative income generating channel.

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • Is U.S. inflation here to stay? Here’s what the marketplace sees for the next 10 years

    Maybe you didn’t know there was such a thing as the “break-even” inflation rate. What it is, and how it’s calculated.

  • These Cryptocurrencies Have Gained 5,000,000% to 7,700,000,000% Since Their Debuts

    While stocks don't outperform bonds, gold, or bank certificates of deposit every year, their average annual return has come in significantly higher than other asset classes over very long periods of time. The buzz surrounding digital currencies has taken on a life of its own. To begin with, the regulations surrounding cryptocurrencies, and the many exchanges that allow digital currency trading, are relatively minimal.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Microsoft in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) went public in 1986, and investors who bought some shares of its IPO are sitting on some massive multibagger gains today. In fact, investors who invested $1,000 in Microsoft on Feb. 4, 2014 -- the day Satya Nadella succeeded Steve Ballmer as the tech giant's third CEO -- have watched that investment blossom to more than $8,400. Let's look back at how Microsoft became a growth stock again under Nadella's leadership.

  • 11 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli

    In this article, we will take a look at billionaire Mario Gabelli’s 11 high dividend stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli. Billionaire investor, financial analyst, and investment advisor Mario Gabelli is […]

  • China Evergrande says $2.6 billion stake sale of property services unit falls through

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday a deal to sell a 50.1% stake in its property services unit has fallen through, delivering a blow to embattled developer's hopes of avoiding a potentially disruptive default. If it had gone through, the deal with a unit of Hopson Development to sell half of Evergrande Property Services would have been worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion), Evergrande said. Evergrande, teetering on the brink of collapse with more than $300 billion in debt, was in talks to sell the stake in Evergrande Property Services to smaller rival Hopson Development Holdings for around HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion), sources have previously told Reuters.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • China Sells $4 Billion Dollar Bond as Evergrande Woes Fester

    (Bloomberg) -- China sold a U.S. dollar bond in Hong Kong for the fifth straight year, even as strains emerge in the credit market amid deepening concerns over the financial health of the country’s property developers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Wall Street Thinks Will Skyrocket

    ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood doesn't mind going against the grain. Here are three beaten-down stocks Wood is buying that Wall Street thinks will skyrocket. Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) are still more than 60% below the highs from December despite a partial rebound this summer.