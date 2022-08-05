S.Korea’s Bithumb links system with Samsung Securities, mobile apps

South Korea’s leading digital asset exchange Bithumb is linking its system with mobile applications from three major domestic financial institutions — Samsung Securities, NH Nonghyup and KB Kookmin Bank, Bithumb announced Thursday.

Bithumb users can now check up-to-date crypto prices and the status of their digital asset investments such as earning rates through Samsung’s mPOP, NH Smart Banking and NH Allone Bank, and KB StarBanking mobile applications.

“As digital assets move closer to traditional finance, we are thinking about ways for customers to manage their portfolios at ease,” Bithumb wrote in a press release.

The cryptocurrency exchange partnered NH Nonghyup Bank last year, where the bank provides real-name withdrawal and deposit accounts to Bithumb users in accordance with South Korea’s crypto regulations.

Bithumb is among the top five crypto exchanges in South Korea along with Upbit, Coinone, Korbit and Gopax. It was responsible for 17.1% of total crypto trade volume in the country last year.

