S.Korea considers early easing of COVID visa curbs on travellers from China - Yonhap

South Korea calls China's visa suspension 'deeply regrettable'
Hyunsu Yim
·1 min read

By Hyunsu Yim

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's prime minister suggested on Tuesday that COVID visa restrictions on travellers from China could be lifted earlier than scheduled if infections ease, as the travel and tourism sectors hope for a rebound in visitors.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Seoul could consider lifting the restriction on short-term visas for travellers from China before the end of February if the number of COVID infections in China is manageable, Yonhap news agency reported.

"If (the situation) is endurable given the PCR COVID-19 test results, the lifting (of restrictions) could be considered earlier," Han said.

His comment comes as the tourism and aviation sectors have been hit by both countries' decision to suspend issuing short-term visas.

“China used to account for 20 to 25% of Korean Air’s passenger and cargo businesses before COVID," Korean Air Deputy General Manager Kim Ah-hyun said. "We hope travel restrictions between the two countries are eased soon to allow more routes and flights."

Duty free shops have also been hit hard.

“Chinese peddlers known as “Taigong” used to buy duty-free goods and supply them to China," a Lotte Duty Free spokesperson said. "But given the suspension of short-term visa issuance and travel restrictions, they can’t travel easily and our revenue will likely take a hit."

South Korea has suspended issuing short-term visas to Chinese visitors since early January, after China abruptly ended its stringent "zero-COVID" policy, leading to a wave of infections. Seoul's move prompted Beijing to also suspend issuing short-term visas in South Korea.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim and Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill and Josh Smith)

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Nude’: Camel Remember Hiroo Onoda, Japan’s Last Soldier

    The concept album was based on the remarkable story of the Japanese soldier who wouldn't surrender.

  • Thailand Hands Out 95 Million Condoms to Beat Syphilis, Teen Pregnancy

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand plans to distribute 95 million free condoms to curb sexually transmitted diseases and teen pregnancy as the Southeast Asian nation seeks to promote safe sex ahead of Valentine’s Day. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesThe 'Big Shift' That's Finally Causing Rents to FallEven on $100,000-Plu

  • Baidu Plans Rival to ChatGPT. China’s Google Wants to Be Its AI Champion.

    The company plans to integrate an AI-powered chatbot into its main search engine in March, according to reports.

  • China Tells Dutch It Wants Open Supply Chains Amid US Chip Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China told the Netherlands it wants to keep supply chains and trade open, a sign Beijing is trying to find room to maneuver amid a US push to cut it off from advanced chip technology.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesThe 'Big Shift' That's Finally Causing Rents to FallEven on $100,000-Plus, More A

  • Watch: Opening statements in cheesecake poisoning trial

    Viktoria Nasyrova is accused of feeding her friend cheesecake laced with a Russian drug so she could steal her identity and property.

  • Ukraine war latest: Zelensky visits southern Ukraine as the military continues efforts to liberate the rest of Kherson Oblast

    Key developments on Jan.

  • 'Thank you, Brandon': Hero who wrestled gun from Monterey Park killer honored at Lunar New Year Festival

    Over a week after the deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, the nearby city of Alhambra honored Brandon Tsay.

  • Nissan Resolves Renault Grievance Through Big Payoff for Partner

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesThe 'Big Shift' That's Finally Causing Rents to FallEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paycheck to PaycheckTo finally get what it wanted from Renault SA, Nissan Motor Co. will have to pay up.The partners are on the cusp of redefining the foundations

  • 2023 will be year of our victory Zelenskyy after meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a regular meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff on Sunday, 29 January; he expressed confidence in the victory of Ukraine in the war in 2023. Source: President's Office of Ukraine, Zelenskyy on Telegram Details: Reports of troop commanders on the operational situation at the front, in particular on the Donetsk front and in the south had been heard at the meeting.

  • Architect of Xiaomi’s India Growth Departs From the Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Manu Kumar Jain, the executive responsible for steering Xiaomi Corp. to the top of India’s smartphone vendor ranks, has quit the Chinese device maker.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesThe 'Big Shift' That's Finally Causing Rents to FallEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paycheck to P

  • China says COVID situation at 'low level' after holiday

    "The overall epidemic situation in the country has entered a low level, and the epidemic situation in various places has maintained a steady downward trend," National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng told a media briefing on Monday . Travel domestically as well as in and out of China during the holiday period rose sharply as millions boarded planes, trains, buses and highways after Beijing abruptly dismantled an almost three-year zero-COVID policy in early December. China's sudden relaxation of COVID restrictions was followed by a wave of infections across its 1.4 billion population.

  • Russian athletes should not be allowed to compete in the 2024 Olympics, Zelenskyy says. It would show that 'terror is somehow acceptable.'

    Zelenskyy's comments came after the Olympic committee announced that Russian and Belarusian athletes would be permitted to compete as neutrals.

  • European Country Discovers It's Sitting on a Resource Treasure Trove

    In the modern age, it's pretty hard to discover and lay claim to new sources of minerals, metals and other natural materials. This is why it is a big deal whenever geologists and other researchers hit upon a large source of heretofore undiscovered natural resources -- when Turkey announced the finding of a 694 million-ton repository of rare earths minerals near Ankara, many wondered whether such a discovery could alter the country's economic course and help shift the world away from its dependence on China as the source of rare earth minerals.

  • COVID still an emergency but nearing key immunity level, WHO says

    The coronavirus remains a global health emergency, the World Health Organization chief said Monday after a key advisory panel found the pandemic may be nearing an “inflexion point” where higher levels of immunity can lower virus-related deaths.

  • MS needs to stop buying dangerous Chinese technology, auditor says

    “In our recent audit of state agencies,” Shad White says, “my office questioned the use of public money to purchase drone equipment manufactured by a company ... the United States Department of Defense considers a threat to national security.”

  • Dad goes viral for his ‘agenda’ of discussion topics for his weekly meetup at the bar

    Dad goes viral on Twitter and Reddit for compiling and printing out discussion topics for his weekly friends bar meetup.

  • Taiwan, Czech leaders affirm ties in defiance of Beijing

    Defying China, the president of self-ruled Taiwan affirmed the island's ties with the Czech Republic in a phone call with the Central European nation’s President-elect Petr Pavel. The call on Monday represents a symbolic breach of China’s attempts to cut off the already highly restricted foreign relations of the self-governing democracy, which Beijing claims as its own territory with no right to independent diplomatic recognition. In the call, President Tsai Ing-wen said the countries “enjoy deep ties and share the values of freedom, democracy, and human rights,” the official Central News Agency said, quoting presidential spokesperson Lin Yu-chan.

  • Rain and mountain snow returns to Southern California after dry break

    After a week-long break, rain and snow has returned to California.&nbsp;Rain and snow totals should remain relatively light and flooding is not expected at this time.&nbsp;This will be a cold system with low snow levels leading to impacts in the various mountain passes of Southern California.

  • The Best Gauge of Wage Inflation Is Coming Today. What to Watch.

    Wage data due out this morning could offer one of the clearest signs yet of whether the Federal Reserve’s elusive “soft landing” is still possible. Economists forecast that total compensation costs as measured by the Employment Cost Index climbed 1.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from the third quarter, reaching a 5.1% annual pace. Any report that is roughly in line with expectations, or even below, would come as welcome news to the Federal Reserve, which has singled out wage inflation as the most important remaining factor in its fight to slow price growth.

  • Chick-fil-A gets demolished near Daytona Speedway. Here's what's replacing it.

    Owner offers update on what will replace the longtime Chick-fil-A restaurant that recently got torn down near Daytona International Speedway.