Korea Credit Crisis Spreads as Bond Uncalled in First Since 2009

Kyungji Cho
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A South Korean insurer took the unusual step of delaying buying back perpetual bonds, in the first such case for the nation’s issuers since 2009 that adds to signs of a crisis in the local credit market.

Heungkuk Life Insurance Co. will postpone exercising a Nov. 9 call option for its perpetual note issued in 2017 because it had to delay issuance of a planned dollar hybrid securities to repay the existing bond due to market conditions, a spokesman said. It plans to exercise the call option, which it can do once every six months, in the future after selling dollar securities.

Korea has been scrambling to prevent a credit market meltdown from sparking broader contagion, after local corporate bonds suffered one of the most rapid selloffs ever in the past three months. The rout triggered by a default in the developer of Legoland Korea theme park is one of the worst in Asia’s local-currency markets amid a broader fixed-income slump this year.

The price of the $500 million securities fell to a record low on Tuesday after investors were notified that the redemption will be delayed, Bloomberg-compiled data show. Investors usually assume that bonds like those will be called at the first available opportunity, so a delay in buying back the debt tends to hurt its price.

No Korean issuer has delayed exercising a bond repayment option since Woori Bank postponed buying back its subordinated note in 2009. It’s an unusual occurrence globally that can cause shocks in the market as happened when Spanish lender Banco Santander SA skipped a call option in 2019.

