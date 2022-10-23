South Korea expands corporate bond-buying program amid credit crunch concern

G20 finance ministers, central bankers and senior officials meet in Bali
·2 min read

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's government will expand its corporate bond-buying program among other liquidity supply measures amid growing worries about a credit crunch in bond and short-term money markets.

The government will double the ceiling of its corporate bond-buying facility run by state-run banks to 16 trillion won ($11 billion), Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho said on Sunday.

The measure is aimed at easing volatility and concern of tight liquidity in corporate bond and short-term money markets, Choo said after a meeting with top financial officials, including the central bank governor and regulatory chief.

Commercial paper issued by securities firms will be included in the facility's purchase list, while an additional 3 trillion won of liquidity will be supplied by the Korea Securities Finance Corp for securities firms experiencing liquidity shortages, he said.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy board will also consider its own measures, such as reactivating a special purpose vehicle to purchase corporate bonds and commercial paper first introduced during the pandemic, Governor Rhee Chang-yong told reporters.

But premises to macroeconomic monetary policy are unchanged as this issue is temporary and particular to the commercial paper market, he said.

There have been growing worries about signs of stress in South Korea's short-term money market, with the central bank having raised its policy interest rate by 250 basis points since August last year from a record-low 0.5% to contain inflation.

The official end-of-day yield on 91-day commercial paper rose to 4.25% on Friday from 1.55% at the start of the year, with the spread over the central bank's policy rate widening to 125 basis points from 48 basis points over the same period.

To help allay the situation, the Financial Services Commission on Thursday said it would delay by six months a plan to normalise requirements for banks to hold more liquid assets.

Also, South Korea's bond market stabilisation fund will resume buying corporate bonds and commercial paper worth up to 1.6 trillion won from Monday.

($1 = 1,428.3200 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Christopher Cushing and William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • BLACKPINK To Headline London’s BST Hyde Park In 2023

    The date will mark the K-pop girl group’s debut festival appearance in London

  • Yellen says inflation not 'embedded' in U.S. economy, research to boost capacity

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that inflation was not becoming "embedded" in the U.S. economy and domestic investments in semiconductors and research would help increase U.S. productive capacity. Yellen, speaking to reporters at a technology business incubator near Dulles International Airport, said she sees no signs of higher inflation expectations over the medium term being built into wages and prices.

  • This Tech Company Is Slashing Jobs. Blame the Fed’s Campaign to Stifle Inflation.

    The home-internet start-up is laying off half of its staff and putting growth plans on hold until it can raise more capital. Rising rates are making that harder.

  • LDI Chaos Likely to Hurt Private Equity and Property Allocations

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyTrump Firm’s Tax Fraud Trial Promises Ex-CFO as Star WitnessThe UK market turmoil triggered by a gilt-linked derivatives strategy is bad news for allocations to everything from private equity to real estate.The volatility left pension pots nursing heavy mark-to-market losses, forcing them to unload everything from government bonds to securitized debt. That’s spurring a rethink for European retiremen

  • Palestinian militant killed by Israel in targeted explosion, group says

    A senior member of a Palestinian militant group was killed overnight on Sunday in the occupied West Bank in what Palestinians described as a targeted explosion carried out by Israel. Tamer Kilani, a leader in a group known as the "Den of Lions" in the city of Nablus, where clashes between Palestinian militants and Israeli security forces have been occurring almost daily, was killed when a bomb placed on a motorcycle parked nearby was detonated, according to the militant group.

  • Macron Accuses US of Trade ‘Double Standard’ Amid Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron slammed US trade and energy policies for creating “a double standard” with Europe as resentment builds over the economic price the continent is paying over Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyTrump Firm’s Tax Fraud Trial Promises Ex-CFO as Star Witness“The North American economy is making choices for the sake of attractiveness, which I respect, but they create a double standard”

  • A Fed shift from quantitative tightening to 'tinkering' will emerge as a new bull factor for the stock market in 2023, Bank of America says

    Central banks are "petrified of market consequences of liquidity withdrawal," BofA's investment strategist Michael Hartnett said.

  • Silicon Valley’s Lender Sees Shares Plunge as Investors Shun Start-Ups

    Loan growth has been modest at SVB Financial, while deposits have dwindled. Those remaining are costing the bank more as interest rates rise.

  • DraftKings Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    DraftKings Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $DKNG performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.

  • Hungary to Ratify NATO Expansion by Mid-December, Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary will approve the expansion the the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to include Finland and Sweden by mid-December at the latest, Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas said at a government briefing on Saturday.Most Read from BloombergSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyTrump Firm’s Tax Fraud Trial Promises Ex-CFO as Star WitnessThe eastern European Union country is one of two remaining holdouts among NATO’s members over the inclusion of the countries who

  • Billionaire Adani to Target Europe With Huge Morocco Clean Energy Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest person, is in exploratory talks for a giant renewables project in Morocco, which would aim to supply electricity and emissions-free fuel to Europe.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts a Crisis 'Worse' Than the 1970sLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterCrypto's $

  • Biden administration to expand use of medication to treat addiction in pregnant women

    President Biden will move to expand the use of medication to treat addiction in pregnant women through a new initiative as part of the administration’s strategy to improve maternal health. The initiative will develop training and technical assistance about medications for opioid addiction treatment, like buprenorphine and methadone, for women who are part of government…

  • Democrats say Republicans want to take away contraception, including 'your girlfriend's IUD'

    Talking about contraceptive rights can help Democrats in the midterm elections, but only if voters believe GOP control threatens their access.

  • With 53% ownership of the shares, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    A look at the shareholders of Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 53% stake...

  • Instant view: Dollar falls against yen, markets suspect intervention

    The battered yen jumped against the dollar on Friday, triggering speculation that Japanese authorities may be in the market to stem a slide in their currency. The yen rose as high 144.80 per dollar in late morning U.S. trade, up about seven yen from a 32-year peak of 151.94 yen. "It seems like, actually, just looking at the evolution of some of the portfolios … these are the sorts of assets they have on their balance sheet, you know, the securities portion of that balance sheet had been declining a lot and that is really Treasuries, so, given some of the price action in fixed income markets this week, particularly in the U.S. curve would be indicative that they are likely selling Treasuries to help fund any intervention."

  • China’s Currency Is Weakening. It’s Too Easy to Misread Why.

    Investors need to resist being taken in by the darkest narratives about China, writes Marc Chandler.

  • Let's Talk About That Black Adam End Credits Scene

    Superhero movie end credits scenes are usually a film’s best-kept secret. No one dares discuss or spoil the big cameo or plot twist that happens after the film, setting the table for what’s to come. In the case of Black Adam though, that hasn’t quite been the case.

  • Russian strikes cause blackouts in much of Ukraine, more flee Kherson

    Russian missiles pounded Ukrainian energy and other facilities on Saturday, causing blackouts in various regions, Kyiv said, while Russian occupation authorities in the southern city of Kherson urged civilians to evacuate. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the Russian attacks had struck on a "very wide" scale. With the war about to start its ninth month and winter approaching, the potential for freezing misery loomed as Russia continued to attack Ukraine's power grid.

  • Mark Your Calendar: Automatic Student Loan Forgiveness Payments Start Processing Nov. 14

    Of the 40 million Americans that President Biden says will receive relief as part of his administration's student loan forgiveness program, a good amount will be eligible for automatic payments. Up to...

  • South Korea arrests former top officials over 2020 killing

    South Korea’s former defense minister and coast guard chief were arrested Saturday over their alleged involvement in covering up facts and distorting the circumstances surrounding North Korea’s killing of a South Korean fisheries official in 2020 near the rivals’ tense sea border. The arrests came as the government of conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol expands investigations into the 2020 killing and another border incident the year before that prompted criticism that Seoul’s previous liberal administration improperly appeased the North to improve ties. The Seoul Central District Court said it granted prosecutors’ requests for arrest warrants on former Defense Minister Suh Wook and former Coast Guard Commissioner General Kim Hong-hee because it saw them as threats to destroy evidence or flee.