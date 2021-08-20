S.Korea extends social distancing, allows fully vaccinated some leeway

A woman gets a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul
Sangmi Cha
·2 min read

By Sangmi Cha

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea has extended its social distancing curbs for two weeks to ward off a surge in coronavirus cases, while allowing vaccinated people some latitude, its prime minister said on Friday.

The country's fourth COVID-19 wave has shown few signs of abating six weeks after the toughest Level 4 distancing rules, which include a ban on gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m. https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/south-korea-raise-covid-19-curbs-highest-level-seoul-says-pm-2021-07-08, were imposed in the greater Seoul area.

South Korea reported 2,052 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 2,001 of which were locally acquired, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) data showed.

As part of the extended restrictions, authorities will require restaurants and cafes in the metropolitan area to close an hour earlier at 9 p.m. until Sept. 5, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a COVID response meeting.

In the same region, though previously only two people could gather after 6 p.m., one or two other fully vaccinated people can now join them, 14 days after their last shot, Kim said.

These incentives have been put in place to encourage vaccinations and to boost the economy, especially businesses such as restaurants and cafes that have been hit hardest by prolonged measures.

South Korea has given 48.3% of its 52 million population at least one vaccine dose, and 21.6% are fully vaccinated. It aims to fully immunise 70% by October.

Helped largely by vaccinating the elderly and the vulnerable, the country has not seen a significant increase in COVID-19 deaths, with a mortality rate of 0.94%, but the number of severe and critical cases have been on the rise, reaching 385 as of Thursday.

The KDCA has registered a total of 232,859 infections since the pandemic started, with 2,197 deaths.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutors vet US Senate candidate's fishing license case

    Law enforcement officials have completed their investigation into whether a U.S. Senate candidate and former State of Alaska official illegally obtained a fishing license for a sportfishing event two years ago and turned it over to a special prosecutorial branch of the Department of Law, an official said Thursday. Kelly Tshibaka, a former commissioner in the state Department of Administration and a Republican candidate for Senate, received the license during an event on the Kenai River in 2019.

  • New Zealand outbreak widens making lockdown extension likely

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand's COVID-19 outbreak widened beyond its largest city Auckland on Friday as new infections were discovered in the capital Wellington and case numbers jumped to 31. The findings meant Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will most likely extend a nationwide lockdown that she announced this week to try and curb the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. Health authorities said 11 new cases were recorded on Friday, of which three cases were in Wellington.

  • This Canadian Company Is Launching A Psilocybin Microdosing Study

    Diamond Therapeutics Inc., a biotech company in the psychedelics sector has received authorization from Health Canada to launch a clinical trial to study the effects of low doses of psilocybin in healthy volunteers. The trials mark the launch of Diamond’s clinical program which is aimed at analyzing the benefits of sub-perceptual, non-hallucinogenic treatments with psychedelics. What Is Microdosing? Microdosing is the practice of taking low, non-hallucinogenic doses of psychedelic molecules with

  • U.S. diplomats sent cable in mid-July warning of potential swift Taliban takeover -WSJ report

    About two dozen U.S. diplomats in Afghanistan sent an internal cable last month warning Secretary of State Antony Blinken of the potential fall of Kabul to the Taliban as U.S. troops withdrew from the country, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The administration has been criticized for leaving efforts to get American diplomats and other citizens, as well Afghan allies, out of the country, until after a Taliban takeover was well underway.

  • Afghan President Surfaces in the United Arab Emirates

    Ashraf Ghani, the Afghan president who fled his country as the Taliban gained the upper hand in the civil war, has surfaced in the United Arab Emirates.

  • State Department warning confirms US government 'cannot ensure safe passage' for trapped residents trying to flee to Kabul airport

    Thousands have attempted to flee Afghanistan through the international airport in Kabul since the Taliban seized power on Sunday.

  • The Biden administration will start rolling out COVID-19 vaccine boosters in September, offering most people another shot 8 months after vaccination

    With the Delta variant surging and antibody levels declining, US health officials plan to offer additional shots to bolster protection.

  • Kabul airlift ramping up but still running far short of capacity

    The U.S. is ramping up the airlift in Kabul but is still only using a fraction of its total capacity to evacuate Americans and Afghans.Breaking it down: The U.S. has enough aircraft available to meet its goal of getting 5,000–9,000 people out of the country each day, Gen. Hank Taylor told reporters on Thursday, but it's only evacuated 7,000 people in total since Saturday — 2,000 of them in the previous 24 hours.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Sub

  • It's 2021 And Bethesda Has Announced Another Skyrim Port

    Bethesda announced today that its nearly decade-old open-world RPG hit, Skyrim, is once again being ported to consoles both old and new. This time the publisher is sprucing it up with fan-created content. It’s called Skyrim Anniversary Edition, and it’s coming out on November 11, 2021 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Switch players, meanwhile, can go kick sand

  • Third Pfizer dose 86% effective in over 60s, Israeli HMO says

    A third dose of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine was found to be 86% effective in people aged over 60, an Israeli healthcare provider said on Wednesday, citing initial results from a study of thousands of members. Israeli HMO Maccabi, which covers around a quarter of the country's 9.3 million population, compared results from 149,144 people aged over 60 who received their third dose at least a week ago against those from 675,630 more who had received only two doses, between January and February. Some 37 people tested positive for coronavirus after their third jab, compared with 1,064 positive cases among those who had received only two doses, Maccabi said in a statement.

  • Three senators test positive for COVID in breakthrough cases

    Angus King, I-Maine, Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., all said they have tested positive for the virus. King said he began feeling feverish Wednesday and took a COVID test at his doctor’s suggestion. “While I am not feeling great, I’m definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine,” King said.

  • Mike Lindell Melts Down When Expert Tries To Claim His $5 Million Cyber-Bounty

    The MyPillow guy's disastrous "Cyber Symposium" could cost him.

  • Former SEAL Who Says He Shot Bin Laden Appears To Muse About Insurrection

    "Did you see how the Taliban rolled through the streets and took back their county [sic]?" Robert O'Neill tweeted Thursday.

  • Deranged MAGA Supporter Who Livestreamed Capitol Bomb Threat Is Taken Into Custody

    FacebookA diehard Trump supporter who claimed he had a bomb and livestreamed anti-government rants while parked outside the Library of Congress on Thursday has been taken into custody after five tense hours of negotiations.“Moments ago, Floyd Roy Roseberry from North Carolina was taken into custody without incident,” U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said in a 2:30 p.m. press conference.At about 9:15 a.m., Capitol police responded to reports of a black pickup truck parked on a sidewalk,

  • Outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo puts in for retirement. Here's how much his pension may be

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ready to retire — at least in order to start collecting his public pension.

  • The Taliban have access to US military aircraft. Now what happens?

    Numerous photos have surfaced on social media of Taliban fighters posing with Black Hawk helicopters, A-29 attack planes and other aircraft from the Afghan air force fleet.

  • Manhattan DA Sneers at Pardon and Charges Trump Pal

    Amber De Vos/Patrick McMullan/GettyKen Kurson, a Trump family pal and former editor of the New York Observer, may have thought he was in the clear in January when Trump wiped away charges related to Kurson’s divorce meltdown.But Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has other ideas. On Wednesday, Vance’s office filed felony charges for eavesdropping and computer trespass against Kurson, 52, a close friend of Jared Kushner and one-time Trump speech writer who advised Rudy Giuliani on his failed 20

  • Patagonia boycotts Wyoming ski resort over owners' GOP event

    The outdoor gear and clothing company Patagonia has stopped providing its merchandise for sale at a Wyoming ski resort to protest the owners' sponsorship of a Republican fundraiser featuring Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other top supporters of former President Donald Trump. Well known for decades for its outspoken support of progressive causes and environmentalism, Patagonia in the past has brought unwanted attention to Facebook and Instagram and the Outdoor Retailer shows in Salt Lake City. Now, the company's activism could spell trouble — among left-leaning skiers at least — for Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

  • Feds seized $2.7 million in cash from Florida travelers. There’s just one reason why

    Before boarding his flight in May from Fort Lauderdale to Panama, Lisandro Cadenas claimed he was only traveling with $3,000.

  • Trump calls the Taliban 'good fighters' who are 'really smart' and erroneously says the group has been around for 1,000 years

    Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity the Taliban are "good fighters, I will tell you, good fighters."