S.Korea eyes restraints on crypto unicorn Dunamu over monopoly concerns

Danny Park
·2 min read

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) is reportedly planning to designate local crypto exchange Upbit owner Dunamu as an enterprise subject to limitations on mutual investment, which would add more regulations to the entity.

See related article: Two crypto exchanges reach unicorn status in South Korea

Fast facts

  • A company with total assets over 10 trillion Korean won (about US$8.07 billion) is subject to limitations on mutual investment to prevent the concentration of economic power to major corporations, with additional regulations including restrictions on mutual investment, debt guarantees and voting rights in stocks of affiliated companies.

  • As of 2021, Dunamu’s total assets amount to 10.15 trillion won (US$8.19 billion) according to its business report uploaded on Financial Supervisory Service’s Data Analysis, Retrieval and Transfer System (DART) — the previous year it scored 1.38 trillion won.

  • Dunamu reportedly insists that since it is a financial business, customer assets should be excluded when counting total assets. However, the KFTC cannot exclude customer assets in calculating total assets as South Korea does not classify blockchain-based crypto asset companies and services as financial businesses.

  • Koh Seung-beom, chairman of South Korea’s Financial Services Commission, vowed to scrutinize Upbit’s monopolistic status in the local cryptocurrency market at last year’s parliamentary inspection of the administration.

  • Dunamu’s Upbit exchange had about 78% market share among South Korean exchanges in trade volume the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap — the KFTC says it is a monopoly when a market leader has a share of over 50%.

See related article: Upbit becomes South Korea’s first newly registered crypto exchange

Recommended Stories

  • Major Businesses in Michigan Laud Climate Action to Support Transition to Carbon-Neutral Economy

    Businesses including Crystal Mountain, EILEEN FISHER, Ford, General Mills, General Motors, IKEA, and Siemens say MI Healthy Climate Plan strategies to build a carbon-neutral economy will strengthen Michigan’s vitality, competitiveness, and economic growth

  • Putin signs decree to remove Russian stocks from overseas exchanges in huge blow to the nation's billionaires

    Russian stocks can no longer be listed on foreign exchanges after Putin's new law, and Russian billionaires are set to take a major hit.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 6 Years.

    Investors are digging in for a challenging time as stock market volatility shows no signs of slowing down.

  • Delta Tested Elon Musk’s Wi-Fi Service. That’s Not Why SpaceX Is Worth $100 Billion.

    Delta Air Lines' test showed that SpaceX Starlink internet service for in-flight Wi-Fi could be the most valuable piece of Elon Musk's space company.

  • These are Elon Musk's 3 options now that Twitter has enacted a poison pill to prevent him from taking over the company, according to Wedbush

    "In a nutshell, this week is very important for all the parties involved in this Twitter soap opera with time to get out the popcorn," Dan Ives said.

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • A $30 million fund backed by dozens of VIPs aims to bolster founders of Asian descent

    Four years ago, a nonprofit collective called Gold House was formed to advance the interests -- and safety -- of people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent in the U.S. Given the country's long history of anti-Asian racism, it was overdue, argues Bing Chen, a former Google product manager turned YouTube exec turned founder and investor who cofounded the organization. First, it aimed to tackle misconceptions in the media, where Asian women have long been "overly sexualized and Asian men are overly emasculated, which can result in really deleterious treatment," including, in some cases, anti-Asian hate crimes, which spiked during the pandemic. Toward that end, says Chen, Gold House now "culturally consults on the accuracy of scenes, products, and characters [associated with] basically every major Asian film and creative project."

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $156.35, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day.

  • Netflix is bleeding subscribers for the first time in over a decade — and it's expecting to lose another 2 million subscribers in coming months

    "The big COVID boost to streaming obscured the picture until recently," Netflix wrote in a letter to shareholders.

  • IMF Says China’s Outflows Show Deepening Divergence With U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Investor outflows from China reflect a deepening divergence in monetary policy between the world’s two biggest economies.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingThe Federal Reserve has signaled aggressive rate hikes while the People’s Bank of Ch

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 75% to Buy Now and Hold

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor over the past year amid a confluence of risk factors and shifting preferences in the market. With Appian's (NASDAQ: APPN) software, even employees with little or no coding experience can build, deploy, and modify applications. Appian's low-code software allows businesses to easily launch and update internal applications for streamlining functions and improving workflows, and its stock looks like a great buy on the heels of precipitous sell-offs.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Making sense of the markets these days is no easy trick. Inflation is stubbornly high, and rising. The Federal Reserve has embarked on a policy of rate hikes and monetary tightening in response, but there are serious worries that their new path is a matter of too little, too late. The war in Ukraine and further Chinese COVID-lockdowns have promised further shortages of vital commodities and products, just as supply chains were beginning to untangle themselves. It’s no wonder that the big market

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You Forever

    Here are three dividend stocks that are poised to pay you for the rest of your life. Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) is the largest rural-lifestyle retailer in the U.S., operating a total of 2,003 stores in 49 states at the end of 2021. The pandemic has been a catalyst for the company, pushing more people to focus on their homes and farms, and helping to raise the company's results to new highs.

  • China Merchants Bank sinks by most in 11 years as damage to shareholders snowballs to US$35 billion in two days

    China Merchants Bank slumped by the most in more than a decade after the nation's biggest retail lender removed its top executive without giving a reason. Investors suffering a US$35 billion beating over two days would be asking for an explanation. The stock tanked 11.5 per cent to HK$52.90 at the close of Tuesday trading in Hong Kong, slicing HK$124.6 billion (US$15.7 billion) from its market capitalisation as trading resumed in the city after a two-day holiday. Tuesday's losses were the worst

  • You need to pay more attention to dividends — this math shows why they beat inflation

    Because the stock market’s dividend yield in recent years has been at record low levels, traders interested in turning a quick buck aren’t interested. Perhaps the best recent example of this comes from Exxon Mobil, (XOM) whose earnings took a big hit during the first months of the pandemic. From earnings per share of $4.88 in 2018, the company’s EPS dropped to minus $5.25 in 2020.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/19: Plug Power, Bank of America, Twitter

    The stock market should've been down Tuesday, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers, but instead, we had a great run. If you look across the globe right now, you'll see that America has a number of advantages that short-sighted investors cannot see. America has the best vaccines in the world and our time with Covid is quickly fading.

  • 3 Reasons PayPal Is a Golden Buying Opportunity Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) shareholders have experienced the best and worst in just a few short years. Much has changed since then -- PayPal shares are down 63% in the past six months versus a 1.9% decline in the S&P 500. PayPal's steep pullback grabbed my attention from the start -- how does the world's largest mobile payments company shed over half of its value in such a short period of time?